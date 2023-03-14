Shoppers Say This Lip Plumper Is the “Best” on the Market, and It Gives Me Lip Flip-Like Results Without Botox

The collagen-infused serum leaves a soft shine finish.

By Iman Balagam
Published on March 14, 2023 @ 05:00AM

Buxom Lip Plumper
Photo:

Instagram @buxom

I'm a skeptical person by nature. I'm always the first one in the group chat to ask, "Okay, but do we trust them?" after meeting someone new. That same skepticism bleeds into my career, as I never trust that a beauty product will fully live up to what it claims to do. After years of trying out so many products that don't work, it's natural to be jaded. However, every now and then, a product will surprise me — and when that happens, I need everyone to know about it. 

Buxom’s plumping lip serum was at the top of my “there’s no way this actually works” list. That is, until I tried it out and it actually looked as if I got a lip flip — a nonsurgical procedure where Botox is injected into your lips instead of filler. Compared to other plumping serums I've tried, that either don't work, don't hydrate, or lack color options, the Plump Shot Collagen-Infused Lip Serum not only makes your lips feel and look softer and fuller, but also adds a fresh pop of color with a natural, soft shine finish.

Plump Shot Collagen-Infused Lip Serum

Amazon

Shop now: $28; amazon.com and ulta.com

Plump Shot Collagen-Infused Lip Serum

Amazon

Shop now: $28; amazon.com

Infused with nourishing ingredients like hyaluronic acid, vegan collagen, tri-peptides, camellia seed oil, avocado oil, and the brand's advanced plumping technology, the brand says the serum is "clinically shown" to plump lips by 18 percent and smooth the appearance of lip lines and wrinkles by 34 percent. The serum comes in 15 glossy shades, including Cherry Pop, a bright red, Lingerie, a sheer rosy pink, and Flush, a peachy nude with an opal finish. 

Buxom Lip Plumper

InStyle / Iman Balagam

More than 1,500 Ulta shoppers left the plumping lip serum a five-star rating, raving that it is a "game changer" and even calling it the “best lip plumper on the market.” "My lips look and feel like I got fillers, without the pain or the bump those treatments leave behind," one customer wrote. "I've never fallen in love more with any other lip product.”

Many people also note that the plumping serum has a slight tingle to it, but it does not burn like other lip plumpers. "If you kiss with it… you're not going to burn them with your 'spicy' gloss!" another shopper wrote.

I've already gifted several to my friends, so I suggest you grab one of Buxom’s Plump Shot Collagen-Infused Lip Serums for yourself at Amazon or Ulta before word continues to spread and they go out of stock.

