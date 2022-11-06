This Vitamin C Serum Formulated for Melanated Skin Tones Has Effectively Brightened My Complexion

Over the past couple of years, everyone, including myself, has placed major emphasis on creating an in-depth skincare regimen. Like any other beauty enthusiast, my timeline is overly-saturated with people's routines and favorite products. One product I noticed many incorporating into their routines was a vitamin C serum for skin brightening; since I suffer from dark spots and hyperpigmentation, I figured I'd give it a shot, too.

I received my first Buttah Skin Customizable Skin Kit around a year ago, and the one product I consistently reach for time and time again now is the Buttah Skin Vitamin C Serum. Many vitamin C serums in the beauty market are targeted to help brighten the skin, but don't work as effectively on darker skin complexions. Hyperpigmentation is more prone to darker skin tones due to an excess amount of melanin — as a person of color, it's been hard for me to find a vitamin C serum that truly fades dark spots and nourishes my skin.

As I began to research to find a serum that worked for me, Buttah Skin came on my radar. The Black-owned skincare brand exclusively creates skin care for melanin-rich complexions; it’s even Beyoncé-approved. Most of my hyperpigmentation comes from eczema and acne flare-ups, so, a brightening product with clean ingredients that work well for sensitive skin is essential to my routine.

Buttah's serum is packed with vitamin C, ferulic acid, chamomile extract, grape seed extract, and green tea. These ingredients ensure hydration, skin brightening, and antioxidant protection, as well as promote damage reversal by stimulating cell turnover for healthier and glowing skin. In clinical study by the brand, over 90 percent of users saw an improvement in their skin as well as a significant change in their dark spots.

I use this serum in my both my morning and evening routine. As recommended, I apply four to five droplets on my face and massage it into the skin. This product absorbs quickly and instantly soothes my skin. Upon first use, I noticed how vibrant my skin became, and I did not suffer a skin purge or eczema flare like many serums can cause. After a year of use, my skin appears healthier, even, smoother, and clear of dark spots. My skin is brighter than ever — I even love to apply the serum before my Zoom calls and daily errands for an extra glow.

Amazon shoppers love it, too. One reviewer who suffers from dry skin gave Buttah Skin Vitamin C Serum a five-star rating, writing: “This product makes my face feel luxurious… I never leave the house without applying this serum.” Another reviewer with hyperpigmentation raved about that the serum helped with both their acne scars and fine lines.

If you are looking for a vitamin C serum that helps effectively diminish the appearance of dark spots and hyperpigmentation on darker complexions, I definitely recommend giving the Buttah Skin Vitamin C Serum a try.

