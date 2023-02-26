My Hijab Turns My Scalp Into an Oil Rig, and This Dry Shampoo Is the Only Thing That Saves It

I often wonder if the amount of oil my scalp produces should be considered a renewable energy resource. I’m not talking about an average level of oil, either — I’m talking about having 24 hours before my freshly washed hair looks lifeless with greasy roots with zero volume. Heavy is the burden of having relentlessly greasy hair, and by heavy I do in fact mean very limp. This situation is only worsened by the fact that I wear a hijab every day, which leaves me with an oil buildup I thought couldn’t be saved. But I found a surprising fix — adding hydration to my hair with Bumble and Bumble’s Pret-a-Powder Post-Workout Dry Shampoo Mist.

Bumble and Bumble’s Pret-a-Powder range is one I’ve tried before, but the powder form of the dry shampoo just felt too gritty in my hair; the liquid formula, however, did the trick. The Pret-a-Powder Post-Workout Dry Shampoo is a dual-phase liquid mist that you shake and spray on; in all my oily-hair years I truly never thought I’d see the day when a dry shampoo would buy my hair more than a few days between washes. I was used to getting home to finally rip off my hijab to reveal a greasy limp mess stuck to my scalp, but after using this, I’m now met with soft hair that’s back to fresh blowout form after a little tousle.

I first saw Bumble and Bumble’s Pret-a-Powder Post-Workout Dry Shampoo Mist mentioned by @gemkwatts on TikTok where she showed how the liquid dry shampoo was a lifesaver for her post-workout hair. Having tried pretty much every dry shampoo that’s come out, I figured I might as well give this non-aerosol approach a try, and my hair has never been the same.

Before I put on my hijab, I shake the bottle up and spray it all over my roots, then after letting it sit for a couple of minutes, I either massage it in with my fingers or run my blow dryer over it; the latter definitely yields better results. It feels like I have put absolutely zero product in my hair, there is no white residue or sticky feeling. It gets completely absorbed and absorbs every trace of oil with it. I’m in awe of how this actually leaves my hair looking and feeling freshly washed, in addition to buying me a couple of extra days before an actual in-shower wash. My favorite part is that it can be reused for multiple days without experiencing the gross feel of product build-up.

If you’re like me and you were on the verge of giving up on dry shampoos, head to Ulta or Sephora to shop Bumble and Bumble Pret-a-Powder Post-Workout Dry Shampoo Mist.

