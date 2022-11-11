A Non-Aerosol Dry Shampoo That Actually Works? It Exists

Dry shampoo is now a staple in most people’s vanities, whether you want to style your bangs or go a few more days between washes. However, with the recent dry shampoo recall affecting up to 19 dry shampoos from popular brands, I thought it might be time to seriously reconsider the aerosol one I was using.

When searching for a new, non-aerosol product, I remembered Claire O’Bryan, host of wellness podcast @dabbleco — who is also a nurse practitioner — raving about Bumble and Bumble’s Pret A Powder Post-Workout Dry Shampoo Mist. The quick-drying liquid mist comes in a spray bottle instead of an aerosol can, and it claims to absorb oil, clean hair, and eliminate odor all while not leaving a residue. Claire uses it post-workout (as intended) to soak up sweat and oil. In the episode she mentioned it in, she explained the reasons behind why washing your hair less often is important, and why the mist works better than an aerosol, but all I could see is how voluminous and fresh her hair looked, so I knew I needed to give it a try.

I was apprehensive about using it at first due to its liquid formula, but it actually dries very quickly and isn’t as gritty as dry shampoo. You have to shake it first to activate the formula; I spritzed it on my roots near my crown and at my temples, where I tend to get the most oil, waited the recommended 15 to 30 seconds before working with it, and was very pleased at the results. Made with white bamboo extract and silica, it’s super pliable, and I was able to dash out the door about two minutes after I sprayed it in. But perhaps the thing I love the most is the smell, which has notes of “fresh clementine, wild hyacinth, and sheer sandalwood.” My husband even commented on how good my hair smelled all day.

I’m not alone in loving it. One reviewer said that it’s perfect for anyone “with greasy hair” or who “sweats a lot,” and another mentioned that it “revives” their hair enough that they don’t have to wash it. A third mentioned that the dry shampoo is especially a “saving grace” for people who can’t “wash their hair after every single workout.”

If you’re looking for a non-aerosol dry shampoo that smells fantastic, is safe to use, and will make your hair feel fresh, Bumble and Bumble’s Pret A Powder Post Workout Dry Shampoo Mist is definitely one to try.

