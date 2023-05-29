This $30 Amazon Jumpsuit Is So Comfy, It’s Become My Go-To Summer Staple for Brunches, Vacations, and More

It's so breezy and flattering.

Jamie Allison Sanders
Jamie Allison Sanders
Jamie Sanders is a copywriter and blogger with over 20 years experience in fashion, beauty and lifestyle. Her work has appeared in Harper's Bazaar, Allure, PopSugar and more.
Published on May 29, 2023

Something almost inexplicable happens every time I slip on a jumpsuit — I immediately feel chic, fashionable, and fun. It’s not that I don’t get this feeling from other types of clothing, too, but jumpsuits have a way of transforming me into the absolute best version of myself. I’ve felt this way since my teens, and I’m constantly searching for the next best jumpsuit to add to my wardrobe rotation; which is where the Buenos Ninos Spaghetti Strap Jumpsuit on Amazon comes in.

In the case of this $30 jumpsuit, I think I’ve found my perfect match.  At five-feet-tall with a 38DD chest and a curvy silhouette, finding a jumpsuit that actually fits my curves and height is an almost constant pain point. The Buenos Ninos jumpsuit manages to not only fit, but flatter; it’s loose (but not baggy), with a flowy silhouette that elongates my legs and hits right at the top of my feet. (I will say, though, that more petite-statured people could benefit from a bit of a heel.) The fabric is lightweight and super thin, a blessing for the incoming, searing hot summer temperatures. 

The size-inclusive style comes in sizes XS to 3XL and has adjustable straps and pockets (always a major winner in my book). But the best part? There’s no shortage of prints and colors to choose from — the Buenos Ninos jumpsuit is available in almost 30 different options. I opted for the navy and white polka dots, but I’m a strong believer in owning multiples of my favorite styles and am already looking to buy more; my eyes are on the light blue gingham, light gray-ish lavender, and leopard print, among others. 

Amazon Jumpsuit Review

InStyle / Jamie Allison Sanders

The jumpsuit has quickly become my summertime go-to thanks to its easy, breezy silhouette that’s versatile enough to wear everywhere. I’ve worn it on a day trip to Disneyland, trivia night with friends, rooftop bars, weekend brunches, and even fancy dinners. It’s great with flats, sandals, strappy heels, booties — you name it, I’ve tried a shoe with it. It’s also definitely traveling with me on an upcoming mother/daughter trip to New Orleans, where the humid 92-degree days will be no match for the featherweight fabric. 

The jumpsuit is a definite compliment magnet; I don’t know that I’ve ever been stopped so many times on the street by people needing to tell me how much they love what I’m wearing. Lest you need more convincing, maybe the 15,000 five-star reviews will do the trick. Amazon shoppers rave that it’s lightweight and comfortable and perfect for summer. One customer even said it’s their “favorite thing to put on [their] body.” Same.

I’m already brainstorming more ways to wear this flattering jumpsuit all summer long. Pick one (or a dozen) up for yourself for $30 at Amazon.

