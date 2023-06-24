Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lawrence, and More Celebrities Keep Wearing This Practical Summer Sandal

We found 10 similar styles for $45 or less at Amazon.

By
Published on June 24, 2023 @ 07:00AM

Amazon Look-a-like Sandals
Photo:

Courtesy Amazon, Unsplash

It’s no secret that chunky, double-buckle sandal styles are everywhere, and it looks like they’re sticking around this summer. Celebrities including Jennifer Lawrence, Gigi Hadid,, Jennifer Garner, and Taylor Swift have been spotted wearing the distinct slip-on shoes. If you’re looking to give the trend a try, you’re in luck; now is the perfect time since Amazon just released thousands of summer fashion deals ahead of Prime Day — and it did not skimp in the footwear department. Since the retailer is offering such a wide array of sales, I narrowed down the selection to the 10 best buckle discounted sandals, and they’re all less than $45. 

Below, you’ll find every style you could need this season, from waterproof slip-ons to elevated sandals fit for any occasion. Browse through customer favorite picks from brands like Cushionaire, FunkyMonkey, and Aerothotic with prices starting at just $12. 

Best Buckle Sandals Deals: 

To channel Taylor Swift’s sleek, black sandal look without a celeb-sized budget, opt for this Aerothotic pair. Not only are the slides super stylish, but they provide support with each step thanks to their cork footbeds, which also happen to be sweat-resistant. The slides have sunken heel cups and memory foam insoles to mold to the shape of your feet. One shopper even called the pair the “most comfortable shoes [they] own,” adding that they can work on their feet for “15 hours” at a time in them. The sandals are available in 13 styles and sold in sizes 6 through 11.  

Amazon PD AEROTHOTIC Womenâs Arch Support Cork Footbed Slide Sandals

Amazon

Shop now: $44 (Originally $50); amazon.com 

If you’re in search of a fashion-forward style you can take poolside, look no further than the Whitin pillow slides. The waterproof shoes are made of ethylene vinyl acetate (better known as EVA), a rubber-like material that provides a plush, cushioned feel. They have a wide footbed for extra comfort, and platform, non-slip soles that are just under 2-inches tall. The buckle sandals are sold in 12 versatile styles that can be paired with everything from your cover-up and bikini or go-to breezy dress. Regardless of how you wear them, the shoes are bound to become mainstays in your warm weather outfit rotation. 

Amazon Prime Day WHITIN Slides Double Buckle Adjustable Thick Sole Pillow Slippers

Amazon

Shop now: $25 (Originally $39); amazon.com

As Amazon’s number one best-selling slide sandals, these Cushionaire shoes are clearly a shopper favorite. They’ve already earned a spot in my shopping cart, and I’m certainly not the only one; the shoes have more than 39,600 perfect reviews from customers. They have a comfortable, cork footbed and adjustable, faux-leather straps. The sandals are sold in 21 styles including neutral tones, metallics, and even animal prints. Take it from one shopper with plantar fasciitis who called the shoes “so comfortable.” “Do yourself a favor, just buy them,” they wrote.  

Amazon Prime Day CUSHIONAIRE Women's Lane Cork Footbed Sandal with +Comfort Stone Vegan Suede

Amazon

Shop now: $30; amazon.com 

Last but certainly not least, these Bronax sandals are the best deal yet. At just $12, their lowest price in the past 30 days, the shoes are marked down by an entire 56 percent. They come in seven colors, all of which have striped detailing alongside the soles. Made of EVA, the waterproof slides are durable for any kind of adventure the summer may bring. A reviewer called them “the perfect beach and pool shoes” since they’re “easy to wash” and they “dry super quickly.” 

Amazon Prime Day BRONAX Arch Support Sandal with +Comfort

Amazon

Shop now: $12 (Originally $27); amazon.com 

Be sure to shop the sandal styles that catch your eye while they’re still on sale at Amazon ahead of Prime Day. 

Amazon PD KOLILI Women's Flat Sandals

Amazon

Shop now: $21 (Originally $30); amazon.com 

Amazon Prime Day mysoft Slide Sandals Cork Footbed

Amazon

Shop now: $26 (Originally $30); amazon.com 

FUNKYMONKEY Women's Comfort Slides Double Buckle Adjustable EVA Flat Sandals

Amazon

Shop now: $20 (Originally $31); amazon.com

