The Palace Requested a Specific Meghan Markle Line Get Scrubbed From 'Suits'

With just about everyone watching (or re-watching) Suits, it's the perfect time for the show's creator, Aaron Korsh, to sit down and share tidbits about the show — after all, it's topping the Netflix charts and gives a reminder of exactly what Meghan Markle was up to before she settled down in Montecito. In the second part of his interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Korsh explained that there was a specific line that Buckingham Palace requested be removed and, of course, he scrubbed it from the script. After all, when the royals ask for something, they usually get it.

He explains that thanks to the cast and crew's tight-knit relationship, the fact that she was dating Prince Harry while she was working on the show wasn't exactly a secret. In fact, many of her castmates attended her wedding to Harry. Korsh explained that there was an instance where Markle was supposed to say "poppycock," but it never actually happened because the palace nixed the line.

"So, in the episode, Mike and Rachel [Markle’s character] were going to have a thing, and as a nod to my in-laws, we were going to have her say, 'My family would say poppycock.' And the royal family did not want her saying the word," Korsh explained. "They didn’t want to put the word 'poppycock' in her mouth. I presume because they didn’t want people cutting things together of her saying 'cock.' So, we had to change it to 'bullshit' instead of 'poppycock' and I did not like it because I’d told my in-laws that [poppycock] was going to be in the show."

Shane Mahood/USA Network

"I will say, and I think Harry put this in the book, because I heard people talking about it — [the royal family] weighed in on some stuff," he noted. "Not many things, by the way, but a few things that we wanted to do and couldn’t do, and it was a little irritating."



He went on to explain that he wasn't even sure how the royal family managed to hear about the scripts ahead of time.

"I don’t know how they got ’em," he shared. "I was aware that they were reading them because I got the feedback, but I don’t remember the process by which they got them."

Finishing up, Korsh said that Meghan wasn't involved in the decision at all. Either way, he accepted the fact — saying that it was, in fact, a good reason — and moved on.



"Meghan did not call me. I can’t remember. It might have been the directing producer at the time, or her agent. Whoever it was, they didn’t like having to tell me any more than I liked having to hear it," he said. "But listen, when they explained it that way, and I’m pretty sure it got explained to me that it was about that [splicing potential], I had some sympathy because I wouldn’t want somebody doing that to her either. And the thing is, I didn’t think anybody really would, but also I don’t know. People are crazy."

