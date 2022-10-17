The Members of BTS Are Prepping for Their Mandatory Military Service

After taking some time to work on their solo projects, the members of BTS are ready to serve their "mandatory military service requirements." The group's record label, BIGHIT MUSIC, confirmed the news and shared that BTS's eldest member, Jin, who is 29, will be the first to enlist. According to People, South Korean law dictates that "all able-bodied men are required to perform 18-21 months of military service." Many performers and athletes are offered an extension and BTS's group members have already been given a two-year extension for their military service.

"It's the perfect time and the members of BTS are honored to serve," BIGHIT MUSIC, said in a press release on Monday.

"The members of BTS are currently moving forward with plans to fulfill their military service," the official statement reads. "Group member Jin will initiate the process as soon as his schedule for his solo release is concluded at the end of October. He will then follow the enlistment procedure of the Korean government. Other members of the group plan to carry out their military service based on their own individual plans."



BIGHIT MUSIC also gave fans a little more information, sharing that the group would be back together in 2025.

"Both the company and the members of BTS are looking forward to reconvening as a group again around 2025 following their service commitment," the statement finished.

BIGHIT did mention BTS's poignant "Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)" song title, saying that it is "more than a track from their latest album." The company said that it is "a promise" and "there's much more yet to come in the years ahead from BTS."



Last month, BTS released a concert film on Disney+, BTS Permission to Dance on Stage - L.A. It brought the performance at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles to a global audience and featured hits like "Dynamite," "Butter" and "Permission to Dance." The sold-out shows took place from Nov. 27-28 and Dec. 1-2 in Los Angeles and were the BTS's first in-person concerts since 2019.

