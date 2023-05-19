This “Light and Airy” Amazon Dress Is “Perfect for Summer” — and on Sale for Just $33

While it may feel like we just welcomed spring, summer is already quickly approaching. And, if you’re anything like me, as soon as temperatures rise, you’re ditching your usual outfit rotation for light, breezy picks — specifically light, breezy dresses. There’s nothing quite like the feeling of throwing on a new, airy dress style on a warm summer day, which is why I’m securing my favorite dress picks early this season. The latest addition to my shopping cart? The best-selling Btfbm wrap midi dress, which is just $33 at Amazon. It’s perfect for wedding season, everyday wear, and everything in-between.

The customer-loved pick is available in 39 styles including festive floral prints, swiss dot designs, bold brights, and versatile neutral tones. Its effortless-yet-elevated silhouette is complete with dainty, ruffled sleeves and a billowing, tiered midi-length skirt. Plus, it has a flattering wrap detail at the bodice with a waist-tie that cinches in all the right places. The breezy dress can be dressed up with heeled sandals and accessories, or made casual with your go-to white sneakers and denim jacket. Regardless of how you wear it, the best-seller’s polyester material is sure to keep you cool all summer, and the dress may just become a mainstay in your warm weather wardrobe.

Shop now: $33 (Originally $44); amazon.com

After reading its rave reviews, it’s clear why the versatile wrap dress is a customer favorite. Among Amazon’s leading best-sellers in casual dresses, the pick has over 7,200 perfect ratings. One shopper called it “beautiful, flattering, and comfortable,” adding that it’s the “best dress purchase” they’ve made from Amazon. A different reviewer said they were “shocked” by the quality of the “flattering” dress which “looks expensive;” while another added that it’s “amazingly comfortable,” especially for “breastfeeding moms,” since it’s nursing friendly. One customer said the dress is “light and airy” and its “elegant and simple” style can easily be dressed down as a “lovely everyday dress.”

And, if you do happen to have an event or two on your calendar this wedding season, the $33 dress will definitely come in handy. A reviewer who wore the dress to a wedding, and then bought another for their own bridal shower, described it as well-fitting and not “too warm,” making it “perfect for summer.” And another confirmed it’s the “perfect wedding guest dress,” too, thanks to its “easy” fit that will keep you cool and comfortable from the ceremony through the reception.

Be sure to snag the best-selling Btfbm wrap midi dress ahead of summer while it’s on sale for $33 at Amazon.

