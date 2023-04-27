Call This Newly Launched, $43 Wedding Guest Dress "Perfect" and "Very Flattering”

For many, the months of June through September are just summer, for others, they’re wedding season. While most look forward to the former, it can be a little more stressful for those whose season is packed with one marriage after another. So, I’ll start with the bad news: As much as we wish we could hold off travel arrangements and outfit shopping for a few more paychecks, summer wedding season is almost here. The good news: Amazon just dropped a surprisingly affordable wedding guest dress shoppers are calling “absolutely perfect.”

At just $43, Btfbm’s sleeveless cocktail dress is already on its way to becoming the must-have dress of the (wedding) season. It’s elegant, lightweight enough for those mid-July outdoor nuptials, and available in a number of different colors, meaning you could get away with exclusively wearing the one budget-friendly style all wedding season long.

This cocktail dress is available in 18 colors, including classic hues like navy and brown, as well as more statement shades like its vibrant rose and emerald green. This is all to say: You’ve got options. It also expertly walks the line between being conservative and sexy; it has a mock neck and full-length hem, but features asymmetrical sleeves, making it slightly off-the-shoulder, and a slinky silhouette. The top half features beautiful draping at the chest and into the high neck, while the bottom of the dress features a classic slip dress design, hugging the wearer's body.

Despite just launching, the dress already boasts a handful of perfect five-star ratings at Amazon, where shoppers rave about the quality and fit. “To keep this short and simple… get the dress,” wrote one shopper who called the fit “very good” and the quality even “better” than they imagined. Another person said that they got “so many compliments” when they wore the dress. They explained that, despite being at an affordable price point, this pick is “not cheap looking at all,” and noted that it has a “very flattering” fit.

Simplify (and save) this upcoming wedding season with this $43 dress you can buy at Amazon — if you have Prime, it can be at your door in just two days.