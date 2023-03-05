Amazon Shoppers Already “Can’t Wait” to Style This Just-Launched $33 Maxi Dress in “Warmer Weather”

Spring will be here before you know it.

By
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for Meredith brands including InStyle and People.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on March 5, 2023 @ 05:00AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Warmer Weather Maxi Dress
Amazon / InStyle.

While it may not feel like it right now, spring will be here before we know it. Soon, the flowers will bloom, the sun will come out, and it’ll be time to swap out our parkas for flowy dresses. That means we have a shopping opportunity in front of us, and Amazon shoppers are already finding the most fashionable spring pieces. This one-shoulder, floral maxi dress is a best-selling new release on Amazon, and it’s just $33 right now, thanks to an on-site coupon. 

Available in sizes S through XL, the dress has a one-shoulder neckline with an oversized ruffle trim, an adjustable fabric belt around the waist, and a ruffled hemline that hits around the mid-calf area. It comes in eight floral patterns, so you can go for either a statement piece or a dainty number, depending on your style. 

BTFBM Women's One Shoulder Maxi Dress Sleeveless

Amazon

Shop now: $33 with coupon (Originally $37); amazon.com

There are endless ways to style the dress, both for casual get-togethers and formal occasions. For a low-key dinner with friends, pair the maxi with flat sandals or white sneakers and a denim jacket. And for a spring or summer wedding, the dress would look great with strappy heeled sandals, sparkly earrings, and a clutch. Just swapping out the accessories can give this dress an entirely different vibe. 

In its short time on Amazon, the new dress has already started to rake in rave reviews. One shopper confirmed the maxi is “amazing quality,” adding that they “can’t wait to style it in the warmer weather.” A second reviewer said the dress is great for the beach, since it features “vibrant colors” and feels “breezy.” Plus, a third shopper “wore it to a beach wedding” and “got lots of compliments.” 

Instead of moping around during the last few weeks of cold weather and gray skies, look ahead to all the bright-colored fashion in your future. Shop more prints of the just-launched BTFBM one-shoulder maxi dress for $33 on Amazon, below. 

BTFBM Women's One Shoulder Maxi Dress Sleeveless

Amazon

Shop now: $33 with coupon (Originally $37); amazon.com

BTFBM Women's One Shoulder Maxi Dress Sleeveless

Amazon

Shop now: $33 with coupon (Originally $37); amazon.com

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Healing Face Moisturizer
I Got a Chemical Peel for the First Time, and I Relied on This Repairing Moisturizer to Heal My Skin
Ballet Flats
I Keep These Ultra-Comfortable, Foldable Flats in My Purse at All Times — and They're Only $17 on Amazon
Filorga TIME-ZERO Multi-correction Anti-Wrinkle Serum
This Wrinkle-Blasting Serum From a Brand InStyle Readers Can’t Get Enough of Is on Sale
Related Articles
I Worked Out In This $29 2-Piece Workout Set From Amazon And The Quality Is Similar To High-End Brands
My Favorite 2-Piece Activewear Set Is Only $29 on Amazon, but It’s Comparable to High-End Brands
I'm a Former Fashion Designer, and This $25 Style Hack Is My Secret to Easy Layering in Transitional Weather
I'm a Former Fashion Designer, and This $25 Style Hack Is My Secret to Easy Layering in Transitional Weather
Amazon Fashion Weekend Deals
10 Best Fashion Deals at Amazon This Weekend, Including the Now-$68 Sneakers Reese Witherspoon Wears
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Wore the Cozy Pants You Probably Have Stuffed in Your Drawer With a $43,500 Bag
e.l.f. Camo Color Corrector
This $4 Color Corrector Is a No. 1 New Release on Amazon for Camouflaging Dark Circles and Breakouts
First Aid Beauty Face Moisturizer
I Keep Getting Compliments on My Glowing Complexion Since Using This Sensitive Skin-Friendly Moisturizer
I Rely on $75 Treatments for My Rats Nest-Prone Hair, but This $9 Shampoo Gets the Job Done Just as Well
I Rely on $75 Treatments for My Rats Nest-Prone Hair, but This $9 Shampoo Gets the Job Done Just as Well
Tan France Style Hack Makes Legs Look Longer
Tan France Says This Flattering Style Hack "Tricks the Eye" Into Making Legs Look Longer
Spring Wardrobe Based on Your Zodiac Sign
This Is What You Should Add to Your Spring Wardrobe Based on Your Zodiac Sign
LOTD 3/2: Julia Fox
Julia Fox’s Dominatrix-Style Outfit Featured a Skin-Tight Latex Dress and Dramatic Trench Coat
Madewell's Just Dropped a Spring Denim Collection Full of Controversial Styles Celebs Wear on Repeat
Madewell's Just-Launched Spring Collection Is Full of the Divisive Denim Style Celebs Wear on Repeat
Priyanka Chopra Comfy Amazon Jeans
Priyanka Chopra Can "Spend All Day" in These Comfy Jeans, and They're Up to 60% Off at Amazon Now
Kristen Stewart Silk Shirt
Kristen Stewart Wore the Spring Version of My Favorite Outfit-Elevating Wardrobe Basic
Baggu crescent bag review
I’m Ditching My Other Everyday Purses for This $52 Sling Bag That Comfortably Fits All My Essentials
Bandolier Review
I Rarely Go Anywhere Without This Hands-Free Accessory Blake Lively, Cindy Crawford, and Selena Gomez Also Own
Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid’s Pantless Look Included the Most Practical Version of This Amal Clooney-Worn Shoe Trend