Amazon Shoppers Already “Can’t Wait” to Style This Just-Launched $33 Maxi Dress in “Warmer Weather”

While it may not feel like it right now, spring will be here before we know it. Soon, the flowers will bloom, the sun will come out, and it’ll be time to swap out our parkas for flowy dresses. That means we have a shopping opportunity in front of us, and Amazon shoppers are already finding the most fashionable spring pieces. This one-shoulder, floral maxi dress is a best-selling new release on Amazon, and it’s just $33 right now, thanks to an on-site coupon.

Available in sizes S through XL, the dress has a one-shoulder neckline with an oversized ruffle trim, an adjustable fabric belt around the waist, and a ruffled hemline that hits around the mid-calf area. It comes in eight floral patterns, so you can go for either a statement piece or a dainty number, depending on your style.

Shop now: $33 with coupon (Originally $37); amazon.com

There are endless ways to style the dress, both for casual get-togethers and formal occasions. For a low-key dinner with friends, pair the maxi with flat sandals or white sneakers and a denim jacket. And for a spring or summer wedding, the dress would look great with strappy heeled sandals, sparkly earrings, and a clutch. Just swapping out the accessories can give this dress an entirely different vibe.

In its short time on Amazon, the new dress has already started to rake in rave reviews. One shopper confirmed the maxi is “amazing quality,” adding that they “can’t wait to style it in the warmer weather.” A second reviewer said the dress is great for the beach, since it features “vibrant colors” and feels “breezy.” Plus, a third shopper “wore it to a beach wedding” and “got lots of compliments.”

Instead of moping around during the last few weeks of cold weather and gray skies, look ahead to all the bright-colored fashion in your future. Shop more prints of the just-launched BTFBM one-shoulder maxi dress for $33 on Amazon, below.

