My Mom Won’t Stop Raving About This “Airy” Summer Dress, and You Can Get It From $18 on Amazon

One of my favorite pastimes is shopping with my mother. We don't align on a lot of things, but when it comes to shopping, we are always on the same page. We recently did some shopping at Nordstrom for all of her favorite things, and despite refreshing some items she was looking to upgrade, she said she still had some holes in her wardrobe that she was looking to fill. So, we turned to Amazon to see what else we could find. She was looking for a knee-length dress with a high neck, preferably under $50 (since we had just finished doing some heavy summer hauling). When we came across the under-$30 Halter Neck Dresses by Btfbm, it was love at first sight.

The halter-neck dress comes in 39 colors and prints, including animal print, polka dot, pink, blue, and yellow, and is available in sizes S through XL. The silhouette features an A-line shape that falls right above the knee and a lined, tiered skirt with ruffles and gathers. Along the waist of the sleeveless dress, a functional bow defines your figure, while a keyhole on the back allows for easy on and off.

Shop now: $27 (Originally $48); amazon.com

My mom quickly received her package and couldn't wait to tell me all about it. She called me on FaceTime sashaying in the tiered, ruffled dress, noting it felt "airy" and "comfortable," due to the "soft" and "breathable" fabric that "didn't cling" to her skin. With plans to wear it to our family reunion this summer, she described the silhouette’s "modest" but "flirty" style as being perfect for the occasion, to which she'll be styling the dress with wedge sandals and a big floppy hat. In fact, my sister has since bought the dress after hearing mom's gleaming five-star review.

While my mom is trying to decide who else she can influence to buy this dress, over 6,000 Amazon shoppers have given it a five-star rating and are going back for more colors. One shopper described the material as "soft" and "flowy" and said the halter neck and elastic bow belt complemented their figure. Another reviewer said the dress was "perfect for the Florida heat" because of its "lightweight" feel despite the skirt being lined. A final shopper with larger breasts said the dress was "flowy and flattering" without making them look "boxy" and that the length wasn't "too short," so it could still be worn in the office.

If you (or your mom) are looking for a dress you can live in all summer, shop Btfbm's Halter-Neck Dress on Amazon. Certain colors start at just $18.

Shop now: $18 with coupon (Originally $48); amazon.com

Shop now: $40 (Originally $48); amazon.com

Shop now: $40; amazon.com

