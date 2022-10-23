One Detail on This Just-Launched Amazon Sweater Makes It “Uniquely Beautiful” — and It’s on Sale for $37

No wonder it’s already a best-seller.

By
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for Meredith brands including InStyle and People.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on October 23, 2022 @ 04:00AM

Amazon Sweater
Photo:

Courtesy Amazon

It’s easy to fall into the trap of continuously buying similar-looking clothes. That could mean you have drawers full of crew-neck sweaters, racks of oversized blazers, or shelves full of mid-wash, straight-leg jeans. While those basics certainly come in handy, it’s nice to level up your fashion game every once in a while; this season, Amazon shoppers are particularly loving the asymmetrical detail on this just-launched sweater that gives the top a stylish edge. 

The turtleneck is currently the number one newly released pullover sweater on Amazon, and it’s on sale for $37 right now. Made from a fabric blend of acrylic, polyester, and spandex, the “soft, cozy, and not heavy” sweater comes in 13 colors, including black, brown, dark green, and beige, and sizes S through XL. It has drop shoulders, ribbing around the neckline and the cuffs, and an uneven hemline with a stylish, subtle slit on the longer side. 

Given the sweater’s standout hemline, we’d recommend keeping the rest of the outfit simple. For a casual and comfy look, pair the turtleneck with leggings, Ugg boots, and a puffer jacket. If you’re heading out to dinner, throw on a pair of dark jeans and heeled booties. And for a day at the office, style the sweater with straight-leg trousers and loafers. 

In the reviews section, shoppers can’t stop raving about the sweater’s quality and style. One reviewer called the sweater’s shape “uniquely beautiful,” adding that the material is “very soft and warm.” Another shopper said they get “so many compliments” whenever they wear the top, and a third person confirmed the sweater is “nicely oversized and drapes well.”

Before word gets out about this new customer-loved sweater, add a colorway (or two!) to your Amazon cart. Future you will thank you when you have a trendy, warm sweater to throw on all fall and winter long. 

