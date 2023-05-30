This “Flattering, Comfortable, and Chic” Swimsuit Coverup Is on Sale for $32 — Just in Time for Summer

It’s loved by more than 1,400 Amazon shoppers.

By
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin is a commerce writer for InStyle, covering fashion, beauty, and celebrities. She got her start at Fodor’s Travels, where she worked as a staff writer. As fashion and beauty writer, Kaelin taps into her extensive retail experience, finding the season’s best products for InStyle readers.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on May 30, 2023 @ 09:00PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Amazon Shoppers Say This "Super Flattering" On-Sale Coverup "Looks So Good With Any Swimsuit"
Photo:

Getty Images

As someone who grew up wearing rash guards to the beach to protect from sunburns (and the accompanying tantrums after the fact), fashion has never been the first thing on my mind for pool days and summer vacations. Typically, I put on my bathing suit, slather on a thick layer of sunscreen, and grab whatever T-shirt and workout shorts I don’t mind temporarily staining with SPF. But recently, when I saw Kendall Jenner wearing a sheer dress over a string bikini, I decided it was time to invest in a stylish coverup.

As someone whose last coverup came from Old Navy’s kids section, I wasn’t sure where to start my search. But coming to my rescue at just the right time, one of my coworkers shared a shopper-loved swim coverup that’s currently on sale for just $32 at Amazon.

Bsubseach Crochet Cover Ups for Women Hollow Out Sleeveless Bikini

Amazon

Shop now: $32 (Originally $42); amazon.com

Bsubseach’s coverup isn’t just summer-ready, but it’s on trend right now, too. As we learned last summer — thanks to everyone from Katie Holmes to Hailey Bieber — crochet pieces are the summer essential. And due to the stretchy, breathable design, this coverup feels just as good as it looks. The Bsubseach dress is available in 21 colors and is one-size-fits-all for sizes XS to L, according to the brand. While it may sound too good to be true, shoppers say the sizing works. “I’m curvy and wear a large and this fits nicely,” wrote one customer, while another person who typically wears a size four said that it “drapes perfectly.”

Bsubseach Crochet Cover Ups for Women Hollow Out Sleeveless Bikini

Amazon

Shop now: $32 (Originally $42); amazon.com

The crocheted design is semi-sheer (another hot 2023 trend). Shoppers love the look and fit, calling the coverup “sexy and stylish.” “[It] is super flattering, comfortable, and chic… it just hangs so nicely,” said a customer, who added that the dress “looks so good with any swimsuit.” Another shopper loved that the coverup is super versatile, saying it’s “perfect for the beach to happy hour.” 

Others raved that the dress is a compliment magnet. “Got this for my mom’s birthday cruise and received so many compliments,” one shopper, who attached a photo to their review, wrote. “My mom told me every time she shows this picture to someone, the first thing they ask is where I got my coverup.” Another person said that the coverup got them stopped in a beach store, with their complimenter unable to believe that the “expensive”-looking dress was from Amazon.

I’ve spent enough time doing the not-so-fun summer prep (aka, asking the mechanic to check on my car’s AC and saving for what will soon be exorbitant electric bills), and now I’m ready for the good part. So ahead of the 80-degree temps, I’m grabbing this stylish, crochet coverup from Amazon while it’s on sale for just $32.

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Kate Middleton Mary Janes
Kate Middleton Is the Latest to Wear Summer’s ‘It’ Shoe That’s Equal Parts Cute and Comfy
Rihanna Just Brought Back This Controversial Summer Trend, and You Can Get the Look for $TK at Amazon
Rihanna Just Gave the Okay to Wear This Controversial Summer Jewelry Trend
Miley Cyrus Has a Lifetime Supply of This Concealer That Shoppers Dub "The Best" for Hiding Fine Lines
Miley Cyrus Keeps a “Lifetime Supply” of the Concealer Shoppers With Mature Skin Call a “Holy Grail”
Related Articles
Amanda Seyfried
Amanda Seyfried Wore a Matching Suit Set With Ankle-Breaking Pumps
Olivia Culpo flattering swimsuit amazon
Olivia Culpo Calls This $30 Amazon Swimsuit “Extremely Flattering,” and I Bought It in Multiple Colors
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Paired Her Tiny String Bikini With a Wet White T-Shirt
Out of 30,500+ Deals in Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale, These Are the 30 Worth Shopping
Nordstrom's Memorial Day Sale Has 30,500+ Deals, but These Are the 30 Worth Shopping for Up to 60% Off
I'm an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 10 Things I'm Buying Ahead of Summer
I'm an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are the 10 Things I'm Buying Ahead of Summer — Starting at $10
I Canât Stop Thinking About Hilary Duffâs Breezy Maxi Skirt, So I Found TK Similar Under-$50 Styles at Amazon
Hilary Duff Wore the Perfect Summer Maxi Skirt, and I Found 8 Similar Styles at Amazon for Under $40
Editor-Approved MDW Amazon Deals
I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and These Are the 7 Best Deals to Shop This Memorial Day Weekend
The Drop tank top sale
One Detail on This Stylish, Asymmetrical Tank Lets Shoppers “Go Braless,” and It’s on Sale for $10
J.Crew's Memorial Day Sale Is On, and You Can Enjoy Up to 60% Off Over 2,400+ Styles
J.Crew Quietly Dropped a Memorial Day Fashion Sale With Up to 60% Off 2,400+ Summer Styles
Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria Wore a Bright Summer Dress With One Super Sexy Detail
Jeans Tout
The “Most Flattering” Jeans From a Denim Brand Celebrities Wear on Repeat Are 65% Off at Amazon
Padma Lakshmi
Padma Lakshmi Just Combined 2 of the Year’s Biggest Trends in the Most Practical (and Sexy) Way
Summer fashion trends
You’re Going to See These 5 Fashion Trends Everywhere This Summer, According to a Stylist
Women wearing Andieswim
This Editor-Favorite Swimwear Brand Worn by Demi Moore and Mindy Kaling Just Launched Its Memorial Day Sale
Tory Burch ballet flats, Coach bag, and Mara Hoffman dress
7 Fashion and Beauty Splurges I'm Finally Buying While They're Up to 58% Off This Weekend
Amazon Shoppers Are Calling This Denim Midi Skirt "A Rare Find" and A "Summer Wardrobe Staple"
Amazon Shoppers Say This Stretchy and Comfortable Denim Skirt Is a "Summer Wardrobe Staple"