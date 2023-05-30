This “Flattering, Comfortable, and Chic” Swimsuit Coverup Is on Sale for $32 — Just in Time for Summer

As someone who grew up wearing rash guards to the beach to protect from sunburns (and the accompanying tantrums after the fact), fashion has never been the first thing on my mind for pool days and summer vacations. Typically, I put on my bathing suit, slather on a thick layer of sunscreen, and grab whatever T-shirt and workout shorts I don’t mind temporarily staining with SPF. But recently, when I saw Kendall Jenner wearing a sheer dress over a string bikini, I decided it was time to invest in a stylish coverup.

As someone whose last coverup came from Old Navy’s kids section, I wasn’t sure where to start my search. But coming to my rescue at just the right time, one of my coworkers shared a shopper-loved swim coverup that’s currently on sale for just $32 at Amazon.

Amazon

Shop now: $32 (Originally $42); amazon.com

Bsubseach’s coverup isn’t just summer-ready, but it’s on trend right now, too. As we learned last summer — thanks to everyone from Katie Holmes to Hailey Bieber — crochet pieces are the summer essential. And due to the stretchy, breathable design, this coverup feels just as good as it looks. The Bsubseach dress is available in 21 colors and is one-size-fits-all for sizes XS to L, according to the brand. While it may sound too good to be true, shoppers say the sizing works. “I’m curvy and wear a large and this fits nicely,” wrote one customer, while another person who typically wears a size four said that it “drapes perfectly.”

Amazon

Shop now: $32 (Originally $42); amazon.com

The crocheted design is semi-sheer (another hot 2023 trend). Shoppers love the look and fit, calling the coverup “sexy and stylish.” “[It] is super flattering, comfortable, and chic… it just hangs so nicely,” said a customer, who added that the dress “looks so good with any swimsuit.” Another shopper loved that the coverup is super versatile, saying it’s “perfect for the beach to happy hour.”

Others raved that the dress is a compliment magnet. “Got this for my mom’s birthday cruise and received so many compliments,” one shopper, who attached a photo to their review, wrote. “My mom told me every time she shows this picture to someone, the first thing they ask is where I got my coverup.” Another person said that the coverup got them stopped in a beach store, with their complimenter unable to believe that the “expensive”-looking dress was from Amazon.

I’ve spent enough time doing the not-so-fun summer prep (aka, asking the mechanic to check on my car’s AC and saving for what will soon be exorbitant electric bills), and now I’m ready for the good part. So ahead of the 80-degree temps, I’m grabbing this stylish, crochet coverup from Amazon while it’s on sale for just $32.

