Bryce Dallas Howard Says Executives Asked Her to Lose Weight For 'Jurassic World Dominion'

After decades of working in films, Bryce Dallas Howard confirmed that one thing hasn't changed: higher-ups are still asking her to lose weight. In a new interview with Metro, she explained that before production on Jurassic World Dominion, her third Jurassic Park film, executives continued to float around the idea that she lose weight for the role. As gross as that all sounds, she explained that director Colin Trevorrow "protected" her from the criticism, allowing her to focus on the acting instead of any insistence that she drop weight.

"What being in this third film allowed, how do I say this, how do I say this, how do I say this … [I’ve] been asked to not use my natural body in cinema," Howard said. "On the third movie, it was actually because there were so many women cast, it was something that Colin felt very strongly about in terms of protecting me … because the conversation came up again, 'We need to ask Bryce to lose weight.'"

Because the cast included more women, Treverrow took that as an opportunity to tell naysayers that it was clear that people come in different shapes and sizes. Howard even said that her "natural body" allowed her to perform stunts that would otherwise be impossible if she was trying to lose weight.

"[Colin] was like, ‘There are lots of different kinds of women on this planet and there are lots of different kinds of women in our film,'” Howard added. "I got to do so many stunts that wouldn’t have been possible if I had been dieting.”

“I’m really thrilled [at] all the action I got to do, and I got to do it with my body, she was at her maximum strength, and I hope it is just yet another indication of what’s possible," she finished.



In addition to revealing her ongoing struggles with the clearly close-minded Hollywood machine, she also recently opened up about the pay gap between her and co-star Chris Pratt. Back in 2018, reports surfaced that revealed she was making $8 million to his $10 million for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, but in reality, she said it was "so much less."

Thankfully, Pratt helped her earn more money in other ways, like through toys and other licensing deals.

"What I will say is that Chris and I have discussed it, and whenever there was an opportunity to move the needle on stuff that hadn’t been already negotiated, like a game or a ride, he literally told me, ‘You guys don’t even have to do anything. I’m gonna do all the negotiating. We’re gonna be paid the same and you don’t have to think about this, Bryce," she told Insider.