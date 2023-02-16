Bruce Willis’s Wife Revealed That He's Been Diagnosed With Frontotemporal Dementia

Bruce Willis’s wife, Emma Heming Willis, is updating the world on the status of her husband’s health. On Thursday, the model shared an emotional Instagram post revealing that Willis has recently been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia after originally being diagnosed with aphasia last March.

“Our family wanted to start by expressing our deepest gratitude for the incredible outpouring of love, support and wonderful stories we have all received since sharing Bruce’s original diagnosis,” Heming Willis wrote under a photo of the Die Hard actor standing on the beach. “In the spirit of that, we wanted to give you an update about our beloved husband, father and friend since we now have a deeper understanding of what he is experiencing.”

She continued, “Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD). Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis.”

The post’s caption then directed fans to read the family’s full statement on the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration’s website, where they stressed the importance of raising awareness of the disease.

“Bruce always believed in using his voice in the world to help others, and to raise awareness about important issues both publicly and privately,” the statement continued. “We know in our hearts that – if he could today -- he would want to respond by bringing global attention and a connectedness with those who are also dealing with this debilitating disease and how it impacts so many individuals and their families.”

“Bruce has always found joy in life – and has helped everyone he knows to do the same. It has meant the world to see that sense of care echoed back to him and to all of us,” Heming Willis concluded the message. “We have been so moved by the love you have all shared for our dear husband, father, and friend during this difficult time. Your continued compassion, understanding, and respect will enable us to help Bruce live as full a life as possible.”

