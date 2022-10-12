Let's set the scene: it's a crisp, sunny fall afternoon and you're wrapped up in a cozy wool scarf and walking through the park admiring the changing leaves as you sip on a pumpkin spice latte. This cliché, albeit picturesque, scenario is exactly where the colors associated with fall are plucked from.

Burgundy, burnt orange, hunter green, and berry are all seasonal fall colors that will never go out of style. While these shades are always foolproof options for your fall manicures, if you're looking for a new option for 2022, brown is the under-the-radar shade to consider.

Not only is brown a neutral shade that will complement your seasonal wardrobe, there are various shades of it to choose from. What's more, brown will put a fall spin on any trending nail design.

No wonder brown is one of fall 2022's biggest nail color trends. Ahead, we've compiled our favorite takes on the brown nail art trend we've seen on Instagram.