A Brown Leather Jacket Is the Most Versatile Layer You Can Own, According to Stylists

It’s never too early to start prepping your closet for the weather months as far as we’re concerned. This could mean a full closet cleanout or simply re-evaluating the pieces already in your closet so you can properly fill in the blanks. Either way, if there’s one item you add to your spring wardrobe for the 2023 season, let it be a brown leather jacket.

Don’t misunderstand; black leather jackets aren’t “out,” but brown leather jackets are “in,” and are expected to be a huge trend for the upcoming season. So, why choose brown over black? You can (and should!) keep a black leather jacket on rotation, but according to style expert, Elysha Lenkin, brown is actually a more suitable color for a wider range of skin tones than black.

“[Black] can appear harsh and drain the color from the face, while brown can have a warmer, more natural effect,” Lenkin explains via email, and adds that the color is a more “relaxed and down-to-earth vibe.” which makes it an ideal choice for everyday wear.

Whether you scoop one up from Cider, Abercrombie, Aritzia, or Good American, stylists have a few ideas for how to style your brown leather jacket this season, thus proving it's one of the most versatile layers you can own.

For Daytime

Getty Images

“To create a daytime look, it's ideal to combine contrasting tones of light and dark together. The color of the jacket could be in buttery shades of brown such as cognac and camel. For example, you could wear a cognac brown leather jacket with a floral silk-printed short-sleeve blouse and pale purple pleated trousers with brown ankle boots. This mix of leather and silk textures together results in a feminine style that is on trend yet unexpected for spring.” — Fashion stylist and style expert, Naina Singla

For Night

Getty Images

“For a more business casual look, wear a long dark mocha-colored trench coat, a pair of black jeans, and a light-colored silk cami with kitten heels. This look is a great transition day to a night look for drinks with colleagues after work. Or, to create a dressier and more upscale look, throw on a short brown leather jacket with a fitted midi denim skirt and heels. This on-trend look is perfect for dinner and a night out on the town.” — Singla

For Work

Getty Images

“For a work-friendly look, go tonal with a cream-colored crew neck thin sweater, wide-leg cropped cream pants, and brown loafers. Your buttery soft brown leather blazer will be the perfect finish for this outfit.” — Style expert, Elysha Lenkin

For Play

Getty Images

“For a fun afternoon out with friends, pair your brown leather moto jacket with a belted, floral midi dress in an earthy color palette. Add knee-high camel boots to complete the look.” — Lenkin

For Lounging

Getty Images

“People who are starting to break out of their comfort zones and wear more than just black leather jackets are onto something. Brown leather jackets are great for breaking up an all-black look, and they’re also great to style for a more casual look. I am big on wearing a leather jacket with a lounge look or throwing it on with a dress. Brown leather jackets are perfect for this purpose as well — gives your look a more casual feel.” — Celebrity stylist, Zoe Gofman