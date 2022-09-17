Fashion Clothing This Is Fall 2022's Most Wearable Shade, According to an Amazon Fashion Expert Shop the autumnal color starting at $25. By Kaelin Dodge Published on September 17, 2022 @ 05:00AM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon/ InStyle The general In looks for fall tend not to change too much from year to year. You can safely assume that knit sweaters, boots, and maxi dresses will show up on a list of fall trends. But one Amazon Fashion expert just got very specific with her prediction, indicating that one color will reign supreme in the upcoming months. "Brown is autumn's most wearable shade,” said Sonja Barreto, an Amazon Fashion expert. When explaining why she anticipates a move towards styles in this fall-ready color, she clarified that “it's less harsh than black and is flattering on everyone.” For those not sure where to start, she recommends “incorporating this easy trend into your fall outfits by adding a fun brown bag, blazer, or dress to your wardrobe!" To try out this fall trend for yourself — and transition your closet from vibrant summer wear to staples in this autumnal color — we rounded up some of the best brown pieces from Amazon’s The Drop collection, with prices starting at just $25. The Drop Women's Mariko Puff-Sleeve Crew-Neck T-Shirt in Coffee Bean, $25 The Drop Women's Alice Crewneck Pullover Sweater in Chocolate, $40 The Drop Women's Bernadette Cropped Sweater Pant in Chocolate, $45 The Drop Women's Ana Silky V-Neck Midi Slip Dress in Coffee Bean, $50 The Drop Women's Renata Rib Midi Dress in Mocha, $60 The Drop Women's Logan Silky Long-Sleeve Button-Down Shirt in Coffee Bean, $50 The Drop Women's Addison Soft Volume Top Handle Bag in Mocha, $40 The Drop Women's Aiden Vegan Leather Mini Skirt in Coffee Bean, $40 Sweatsuits ruled fall fashion during the last few years, and while we’re not suggesting you ditch the cozy set entirely, we think there is room to give it an elevated touch. Pair The Drop’s Alice Crewneck Ribbed Pullover Sweater in Chocolate with the brand’s accompanying pants for an outfit that’s just as comfortable, but with a bit more style. Customers can’t stop talking about the feel-good material, with one writing, “I’m neurodivergent and have sensory issues, and this is hands-down the most comfortable item of clothing I own. It’s so comfy that I own it in four different colors and check back frequently to see if they’ve added any new colors I might like.” The Drop Women's Alice Crewneck Back Slit Ribbed Pullover Sweater. Amazon Shop now: $40; amazon.com The Drop Women's Bernadette Pull-On Loose-Fit Cropped Sweater Pant. Amazon Shop now: $45; amazon.com If you’re looking to take it up another notch, The Drop incorporates their much-loved comfort into the Renata Rib Midi Dress, keeping you cozy even on days when you have to swap out WFH attire for office wear. Customers also love the brand’s slip dress, which has racked up over 600 five-star reviews. The shade Coffee Bean makes this classic style Autumn 2022-approved. The Drop Women's Renata Rib Midi Dress. Amazon Shop now: $50; amazon.com Another win in the world of 2022 trends is this croissant bag, which some reviewers have deemed the “perfect little bag”. Others were amazed that this $40 purse could feel so high-end, writing, “So soft, and so cute. So affordable [but] feels expensive.” Amazon Shop now: $40; amazon.com And don’t worry, we also found pieces in the season’s hottest shade for your night out. The mini skirt is a celebrity-favorite style, worn by both Hailey Bieber and Emily Ratajkowski, and The Drop made sure you were fall 2022 ready with its Aiden Vegan Leather Mini Skirt. The Drop Women's Aiden Vegan Leather Mini Skirt. Amazon Shop now: $40; amazon.com Ready to update your closet with fall’s most trending shade? Shop The Drop’s Autumnal Brown edit, starting at just $25. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit