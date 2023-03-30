Jennifer Garner's Go-To Comfy Sneaker Brand Is Nurse-Approved for 14-Hour Shifts, and Its Top Style Is on Sale

Shoppers say they feel like “walking on a cloud.”

By
Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for InStyle. She pitches and writes about the best fashion and beauty deals on Amazon. 
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on March 30, 2023 @ 11:30PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Jennifer Garner's Go-To Comfy Sneaker Brand Discounted Its Best-Selling Style at Amazon
Photo:

Getty Images

It’s no secret that Jennifer Garner remains loyal to her functional and reliable style. Despite her stardom, the actress prioritizes comfort over everything when it comes to her everyday looks — and her track record shows she’s not afraid to sport controversial pieces, from sweats to skinny jeans to knee-high leg warmers. As for Garner's shoe choices, they’re equally practical; she’s a proponent of clogs, Ugg boots, and, of course, dad sneakers. Garner has been spotted wearing supportive Brooks sneakers on repeat, and the brand’s best-selling style, the Ghost 14 running shoe is now on sale at Amazon. 

The sneaker is perfect for any activity, whether it’s everyday errands to intense trail runs. Thanks to its extra midsole cushioning, the shoe responds to your personal stride without feeling too pillowy. Its lightweight structure stretches to comfortably fit the foot, while its durable, rubber sole provides added support. Plus, the popular sneaker is carbon neutral and its upper body is built with 37 percent recycled materials. The Brooks pair is available in 36 styles at Amazon and currently $40 below its usual price point. 

Brooks Women's Ghost 14 Neutral Running Shoe

Amazon

Shop now: $100 (Originally $140); amazon.com

Not only is Brooks Jennifer Garner’s go-to workout shoe brand, but Amazon shoppers are fans, too. With over 19,000 five-star ratings, the customer-loved pair has a near-perfect Amazon rating, making it the retailer’s number one best-seller in road-running shoes. One nurse who works 14-hour night shifts said the shoes were “really comfortable from day one” before even being broken in. A different nurse said they “stand all day” and the Ghost 14 sneakers are so “supportive and comfortable” that their feet “don’t hurt after work.” 

A retired marathon runner with plantar fasciitis even said they “feel healed” after just one month of wearing the supportive shoe. And another shopper added that the sneakers feel like “walking on a cloud” compared to other running shoe alternatives. 

Shop the Brooks Ghost 14 Neutral Running Shoe for $100 at Amazon, and browse more styles of the best-selling sneaker below.

Brooks Women's Ghost 14 Neutral Running Shoe

Amazon

Shop now: $100 (Originally $140); amazon.com

Brooks Ghost 14 Women's Neutral Running Shoe

Amazon

Shop now: $100 (Originally $140); amazon.com

Brooks Women's Ghost 14 Neutral Running Shoe

Amazon

Shop now: $100 (Originally $140); amazon.com

Brooks Ghost 14 Women's Neutral Running Shoe

Amazon

Shop now: $100 (Originally $140); amazon.com

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Nordstrom Just Added 14,000+ Items to Their Spring Sale â and Iâm Shopping These 23 Deals
Out of 14,000+ Deals in Nordstrom's Spring Sale, These Are the 23 a Fashion Writer Is Shopping
Shoppers Say This Now-$20 Pedicure Kit Is "the Answer" to Smooth, Callus-Free Feet Ahead of Summer
Shoppers Say This Now-$16 Pedicure Kit Is "the Answer" to Smooth, Callus-Free Feet Ahead of Summer
Next Gen fashion trends on Amazon
You’re Going to See These Amazon Fashion Staples Everywhere This Spring — and Prices Start at $12
Related Articles
Shoppers Say This Now-$20 Pedicure Kit Is "the Answer" to Smooth, Callus-Free Feet Ahead of Summer
Shoppers Say This Now-$16 Pedicure Kit Is "the Answer" to Smooth, Callus-Free Feet Ahead of Summer
Best Leather Sneakers
The 13 Best Leather Sneakers of 2023 for Perfecting Casual-Cool Style
The Amazon Hair Dryer Shoppers Call a "Dyson Alternative" Is at Its Lowest Price Since Black Friday
The Hair Dryer Amazon Shoppers Call a "Dyson Alternative" Is at Its Lowest Price Since Black Friday
Next Gen fashion trends on Amazon
You’re Going to See These Amazon Fashion Staples Everywhere This Spring — and Prices Start at $12
Take It from a Fashion Editor: This Is the Only 2-Piece Outfit Formula You Need for Spring
I'm a Fashion Editor, and This Is the Bright and Simple 2-Piece Outfit Formula I'm Wearing All Spring
Emilia Clarke Clinique Mascara
Emilia Clarke Is a Self-Proclaimed “Mascara Girl,” and Her Favorite Buildable Formula Is Just $20 Now
60-Year-Old Shoppers Say This Best-Selling Retinol Eye Cream Makes Them Look 20 Years Younger
70-Year-Old Shoppers Say They Look “Decades Younger” Thanks to Amazon’s Best-Selling $22 Eye Cream
Kitsch Scrunchie Sale
The Satin Scrunchies That Don't "Pull Out Hair" or "Leave a Bend" Are on Sale for $1 Apiece at Amazon
Amazon rain boots
I Count on These Comfy $32 Rain Boots to Walk My Dog in Wet Spring Weather — and They’re Nearly 50% at Amazon
Nearly 40,000 Shoppers Love This $10 Faux Leather Tote That Looks More Expensive Than It Is
Nearly 40,000 Shoppers Love This $10 Faux Leather Tote That Looks More Expensive Than It Is
This âFlattering and Stylishâ Spring Top Gets Amazon Shoppers Tons of Compliments â and Itâs Just $28
Amazon Shoppers Say This Versatile Spring Top Is “Flattering and Stylish” — and It’s Only $28
Cariuma new launches
Helen Mirren’s Go-To Comfy Sneaker Brand Just Dropped the Perfect Summer Shoe in a Classic Print
Martha Stewartâs Go-To $10 Body Lotion Is the Secret to âSilky and Smooth,â Skin, According to Her Facialist
Martha Stewart’s Go-To $10 Body Lotion Is the Secret to “Silky and Smooth” Skin, According to Her Facialist
Amazon's Best-Selling, Under-$50, Spring Dress Is On Sale Just In Time for Wedding Season
Amazon's Best-Selling Spring Dress Is "Perfect" for Wedding Guests, and It's on Sale for $42 Right Now
Amazon Essentials T-Shirt
One Detail on This Under-$20 Amazon T-Shirt Gives It an “Elevated Look,” Shoppers Say
Avene 20% off sale
Angelina Jolie and Gwyneth Paltrow Use This Soothing French Skincare Brand — and It’s 20% Off Right Now