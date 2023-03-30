Jennifer Garner's Go-To Comfy Sneaker Brand Is Nurse-Approved for 14-Hour Shifts, and Its Top Style Is on Sale

It’s no secret that Jennifer Garner remains loyal to her functional and reliable style. Despite her stardom, the actress prioritizes comfort over everything when it comes to her everyday looks — and her track record shows she’s not afraid to sport controversial pieces, from sweats to skinny jeans to knee-high leg warmers. As for Garner's shoe choices, they’re equally practical; she’s a proponent of clogs, Ugg boots, and, of course, dad sneakers. Garner has been spotted wearing supportive Brooks sneakers on repeat, and the brand’s best-selling style, the Ghost 14 running shoe is now on sale at Amazon.

The sneaker is perfect for any activity, whether it’s everyday errands to intense trail runs. Thanks to its extra midsole cushioning, the shoe responds to your personal stride without feeling too pillowy. Its lightweight structure stretches to comfortably fit the foot, while its durable, rubber sole provides added support. Plus, the popular sneaker is carbon neutral and its upper body is built with 37 percent recycled materials. The Brooks pair is available in 36 styles at Amazon and currently $40 below its usual price point.

Amazon

Shop now: $100 (Originally $140); amazon.com

Not only is Brooks Jennifer Garner’s go-to workout shoe brand, but Amazon shoppers are fans, too. With over 19,000 five-star ratings, the customer-loved pair has a near-perfect Amazon rating, making it the retailer’s number one best-seller in road-running shoes. One nurse who works 14-hour night shifts said the shoes were “really comfortable from day one” before even being broken in. A different nurse said they “stand all day” and the Ghost 14 sneakers are so “supportive and comfortable” that their feet “don’t hurt after work.”

A retired marathon runner with plantar fasciitis even said they “feel healed” after just one month of wearing the supportive shoe. And another shopper added that the sneakers feel like “walking on a cloud” compared to other running shoe alternatives.

Shop the Brooks Ghost 14 Neutral Running Shoe for $100 at Amazon, and browse more styles of the best-selling sneaker below.

Amazon

Shop now: $100 (Originally $140); amazon.com

Amazon

Shop now: $100 (Originally $140); amazon.com

Amazon

Shop now: $100 (Originally $140); amazon.com

Amazon

Shop now: $100 (Originally $140); amazon.com