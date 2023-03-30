Fashion Shoes Jennifer Garner's Go-To Comfy Sneaker Brand Is Nurse-Approved for 14-Hour Shifts, and Its Top Style Is on Sale Shoppers say they feel like “walking on a cloud.” By Kyra Surgent Kyra Surgent Instagram Twitter Kyra Surgent is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for InStyle. She pitches and writes about the best fashion and beauty deals on Amazon. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on March 30, 2023 @ 11:30PM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Getty Images It’s no secret that Jennifer Garner remains loyal to her functional and reliable style. Despite her stardom, the actress prioritizes comfort over everything when it comes to her everyday looks — and her track record shows she’s not afraid to sport controversial pieces, from sweats to skinny jeans to knee-high leg warmers. As for Garner's shoe choices, they’re equally practical; she’s a proponent of clogs, Ugg boots, and, of course, dad sneakers. Garner has been spotted wearing supportive Brooks sneakers on repeat, and the brand’s best-selling style, the Ghost 14 running shoe is now on sale at Amazon. The sneaker is perfect for any activity, whether it’s everyday errands to intense trail runs. Thanks to its extra midsole cushioning, the shoe responds to your personal stride without feeling too pillowy. Its lightweight structure stretches to comfortably fit the foot, while its durable, rubber sole provides added support. Plus, the popular sneaker is carbon neutral and its upper body is built with 37 percent recycled materials. The Brooks pair is available in 36 styles at Amazon and currently $40 below its usual price point. Amazon Shop now: $100 (Originally $140); amazon.com Not only is Brooks Jennifer Garner’s go-to workout shoe brand, but Amazon shoppers are fans, too. With over 19,000 five-star ratings, the customer-loved pair has a near-perfect Amazon rating, making it the retailer’s number one best-seller in road-running shoes. One nurse who works 14-hour night shifts said the shoes were “really comfortable from day one” before even being broken in. A different nurse said they “stand all day” and the Ghost 14 sneakers are so “supportive and comfortable” that their feet “don’t hurt after work.” These 10 Under-$50 White Sneakers Are Perfect for Spring, Including the Pair Kate Middleton Wears on Repeat A retired marathon runner with plantar fasciitis even said they “feel healed” after just one month of wearing the supportive shoe. And another shopper added that the sneakers feel like “walking on a cloud” compared to other running shoe alternatives. Shop the Brooks Ghost 14 Neutral Running Shoe for $100 at Amazon, and browse more styles of the best-selling sneaker below. Amazon Shop now: $100 (Originally $140); amazon.com Amazon Shop now: $100 (Originally $140); amazon.com Amazon Shop now: $100 (Originally $140); amazon.com Amazon Shop now: $100 (Originally $140); amazon.com Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks Out of 14,000+ Deals in Nordstrom's Spring Sale, These Are the 23 a Fashion Writer Is Shopping Shoppers Say This Now-$16 Pedicure Kit Is "the Answer" to Smooth, Callus-Free Feet Ahead of Summer You’re Going to See These Amazon Fashion Staples Everywhere This Spring — and Prices Start at $12