Brooklyn Peltz-Beckham’s Latest Tattoo Is a Tribute to His Wife

Brooklyn Peltz-Beckham’s latest gesture for his wife, Nicola Peltz-Beckham may be the biggest one yet After 20 (and counting) Nicola-dedicated tats, Beckham has added another to the very long list.

On Tuesday, during an exclusive interview with The Rundown’s Erin Lim Rhodes, he revealed a new tattoo dedicated to his wife. The piece in question is a large portrait of Nicola looking over her shoulder on his upper arm in black ink. Brooklyn admitted his devotion to Nicola-inspired tats started early on in their love story.

"It was pretty soon after we started dating," he recalled. "And I am half covered with stuff for her. I have like over 20 dedicated to her."

While some couples get matching tattoos together, Brooklyn dedicates his canvas to his wife. "They're very addictive, especially when you love someone you just want to cover everywhere."

Romantic gestures through tattoos might be Brooklyn’s love language, but in the end, making her happy makes him happy.

"I think once you find that person that you just can't live without, I think it's so like easy," he said to Erin. "I love her more than anything. I always try to make her happy. That's all I do."

"My dad always said just do everything to make her happy and don't lie to her," Brooklyn noted. "It's actually true: Happy wife, happy life."

Getty Images

As for what’s next for the couple, Brooklyn sat down with Access Hollywood to discuss his new partnership with Silk Nextmilk and gushed about his future plans with his wife. Those plans include expanding their family in a big way. “I’m excited to be a dad. I just can’t wait.”

He added, “With our conversations she’s like, ‘Oh, I kind of want four or five,’ and then we want to adopt two or three … we want a lot of kids.”

