Brooklyn Beckham Celebrated His First Wedding Anniversary With the Most Rom-Com-Ready Photo, Ever

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have reason to celebrate: they've been officially married for an entire year. Like any proud husband, Beckham shared a sweet photo on Instagram, but unlike most proud husbands, he had access to a super-cool, rom-com-worthy shot of him and his now-wife kissing in an airport, complete with a blurred background and over-the-top romantic gesture.

The shot shows the couple kissing in what looks like an airport, though Beckham doesn't offer any real details on where it is. Instead, he let the photo take center stage, showing off his love for Peltz as the two kiss in true silver-screen fashion, dip and all.

"1 year ago today I married my best friend xx I am the luckiest person to be able to call you my wife x you are my everything and I am the luckiest person on this earth to be able to wake up next to your gorgeous face every morning," he wrote alongside the artistically blurred photo. "Here’s to many more years baby xx I love you so so so much x here’s to having as much fun when we are old as we are now young ❤️❤️"

Peltz also shared a carousel of photos for the occasion, which featured appearances from her in-laws, David and Victoria. In her set of snaps, Brooklyn can be seen holding up a big white cake covered in Polaroids.



"I can’t believe it’s been a year since I walked down the aisle I love you so much baby. I love being your wife," she captioned her gallery. "I couldn’t imagine my life without you 💘 you are everything I’ve ever dreamt of and I’m so happy I get my life with you. Today was so amazing celebrating with our families! I hope everyone had a beautiful Easter! (I also surprised my naunni with a rescue puppy 😭😭 and she was so happy!) 🥰🐣💘✨💖."

Getty Images

Proud mom VB got in on the action, too, writing "So special to be together to celebrate your 1st wedding anniversary 💕 we love you" in her own tribute to the couple. David also posted to his Story, writing, "Happy One Year you two."

