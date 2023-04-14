Brooke Shields Says This Serum Makes Her Skin So “Firm” and “Sculpted,” I Had to Try It for Myself

Published on April 14, 2023

Brooke Shields and I have a few things in common. We both appreciate good jeans (like Jen7’s denim that’s ultra-flattering and relatively affordable), we both know the upsides of a really good jumpsuit — Shields has actually worn some of the best I’ve ever seen, and we’re both fans of True Botanicals’ newest (and might I say best!) skincare product that’s going to be a totally game changer in your beauty routine. Mark my — and Shields’ — words: This one’s major.

The Supersea Serum is the latest product to join the already extensive True Botanicals family — and if you’ve ever tried any of the brand’s beauty shelf staples, you’ll know the products really work magic on your skin thanks to their impressive formulas that are packed with certified-organic, wild-harvested ingredients you can feel good about lathering on. 

The firming and lifting newbie treatment, which I’ve been testing for a few weeks (and officially cannot live without), is no different; it’s made with camelina oil that’s packed with fatty acids and tocopherols that moisturize, protect, and soothe the skin, as well as algae oil that’s high in Omega-3 fatty acids, giving skin a much-needed boost of hydration, suppleness, and firmness. No wonder Shields shared with InStyle that the new SuperSea treatment is “one of the best anti-aging products on the market.” I strongly agree, and I think you will, too — especially now that you can score an exclusive 20 percent discount with the code SUPERSEA20 at checkout. 

SuperSEA Firming & Lifting Treatment

True Botanicals

Shop now: $150 with code SUPERSEA20 (Originally $188); truebotanicals.com

The results from regular use are both instant and long-term. “I’ve noticed [my skin] instantly felt tighter and more lifted after application,” Shields shared with InStyle over email, adding, “It has really changed the firmness and elasticity of my skin. My cheekbones and jawline definitely feel more defined.” Same, girl. I can confirm my skin also looks more plump, firm, and lifted post-use; it’s basically like a natural facelift in a bottle — it really doesn’t get better than that.

Using it is as simple as one, two, three. Shields shared that she applies the Supersea Serum after washing her face in the evenings, followed by the brand’s best-selling Pure Radiance Oil. She adds, “If I am feeling extra dry, I’ll layer my Chebula Extreme Cream moisturizer right on top.” 

Skincare can get complicated (and TBH, kind of scary when you take a deep dive into all the ingredients), but True Botanicals makes it easy and clean. It’s no wonder the brand has amassed such a loyal celebrity and editor following. While its Radiance Oil is one of the most popular, I have a strong feeling the Supersea Serum is going to take its place — mark my words. 

Shop the game-changing new product for $150 with the code SUPERSEA20 at checkout, and watch your skin transform.

