Brooke Shields and Her Daughter Celebrated International Self-Care Day By Singing 'Mamma Mia!'

Mothers always know best.

Updated on July 25, 2023 @ 12:34PM
Brooke Shields Rowan White House Brunch
Mothers always know right from wrong — especially when it comes to the best-kept beauty secrets (like always take off your makeup before bed or no look is complete without lipstick). Even celebrity moms have totally relatable beauty moments with their kids. Most recently, Brooke Shields passed down one of the most important beauty lessons of all time to her daughter, Rowan Henchy. And, that rule is prioritizing your self-care. 

On Monday, in honor of International Self-Care Day, Brooke shared a video to her grid that captured her and Rowan hilariously lip syncing the song “Angel Eyes” from Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, which is currently a viral . The mother-daughter duo was the epitome of self-care as they shared a relaxing evening in their cute matching essentials: white bath robes and pink hair-drying towels as they sipped on a peach-colored beverage served in wine glasses.

“It’s #internationalselfcareday and I’ve been told this video is 'peak self care vibes' 🧖‍♀️🍷#selfcare #selfcareday #angeleyes,” she wrote alongside the video as they mouthed the viral TikTok trend.

“Watching this over and over 😂😂😂,” Naomi Watts commented on the post. While one fan wrote, “Haha I did this with my daughter too🙌,” another added, “Very cute!! I love mommy + daughter self-care dates! ❤️🙌.”

Last month, the mother of two revealed during an interview with Live with Kelly and Mark that she was reluctant about her eldest daughter, Grier Henchy, becoming a model. “The rules have changed since I was [a model],” she explained. “I fought it for so long. It’s such a different industry now than it was.”

Brooke Shields and Daughter Grier Henchy

Getty Images

As most mothers do, they come around, and so did Brooke. “I finally had to give in and say if you’re gonna do this a.) I’m not gonna be your manager. You're going to be with an agency. You’re going to have a great work ethic. It’s not going to be comfortable and you're gonna listen to me,” she listed off her stipulations. "Those are my rules — and you're going to college," she added.

