Brooke Shields's New Book Is Going to Tackle Aging in a Whole New Way

In addition to acting, modeling, mothering, and being an outspoken advocate, fans may not remember that Brooke Shields has five books to her name — and she's about to add one more. People reports that Shields is working on a nonfiction book that will "candidly explore both the humility and power of aging." The project is currently untitled, though anyone who follows Shields knows that she (aged 58) hasn't been quiet about her approach to aging.

“What we know for sure about women and aging is that it’s not the put-her-out-to-pasture narrative our society would have us believe,” Shields told People. “I don’t need to hear any more about all the ways my body starts to sag when my ovaries stop working.”

The book will be released with Flatiron Books and editor Julie Will noted that Shields's history of advocacy and keeping it real has made her someone that women admire and makes her the perfect person to talk about something that everyone goes through.

“Brooke Shields has been a leader, an advocate, and a role model for generations of women,” Will says in a statement. “Now, as those of us who grew up with her navigate the uncertainties — and opportunities — of midlife, we can look forward to her relatable perspective once more.”

Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

Rachel Bertsche will co-write the work with Shields and People shares that "the book explores mid-life and all that it has to offer, specifically for women." It won't be a straightforward memoir or just a self-help book, either. The publishers describe it as "blending personal narrative and guidebook" with expert advice and the goal of making the everyday woman approach middle age as "a period for self-discovery, energy and opportunity."



“I want to know why I suddenly feel this surge of power,” Shields added. “Why am I finally emboldened to try new things? Why does our culture treat women ‘of a certain age’ like they’re past their prime, while so many other cultures revere their elders? How can we approach this time as the new beginning it really is, rather than the beginning of the end?”

A release date hasn't been set just yet.

