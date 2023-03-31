Brooke Shields's Latest Looks Included a Keyhole Jumpsuit and Head-to-Toe Barbiecore

Brooke Shields is busy promoting her new docu-series Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields (which premieres on Hulu Apr. 3) and in the process she's showcasing a veritable parade of very good outfits.

On Thursday, the model and actress was seen arriving to the set of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert in a super-sleek black jumpsuit with an underwire bustier top, a keyhole cutout, and flared pants. She layered it under a matching, poncho-shawl mashup with two arm holes. For her accessories, she wore a silver choker, matching drop earrings, stacked bracelets, and several coordinating rings. Big silver square glasses completed the look, and her caramel hair was styled in big waves and a slight side part.

On Friday morning, Shields took things in a completely different direction for an appearance on Good Morning America with a head-to-toe Barbiecore moment that included a monochromatic long-sleeve top and matching trousers set completed with hot pink pointy-toe pumps.

Getty Images

Earlier this week, Shields attended the premiere of the documentary in a dramatic black blazer from Carolina Herrera with pink, purple, and red satin fabric that ran across the front of the jacket and flowed down to the ground on each side. She paired the statement piece with black leather trousers and bubblegum-pink pumps. She was joined at the event by friends and her daughter, Grier Henchy, and husband Chris Henchy.

Getty Images

In the two-part docu-series, Shields takes a look back at her early days as an actress and the over-sexualization of her image at a young age. During the feature, Shields also opens up about a traumatic experience in her past when she was sexually assaulted by an unnamed Hollywood executive. "Doing the documentary, you see it all together, and it's a miracle that I survived," Shields told People. "It's taken me a long time to process it. I'm more angry now than I was able to be then. If you're afraid, you're rightfully so. They are scary situations. They don't have to be violent to be scary."

If you have experienced sexual violence and are in need of crisis support, please call the RAINN Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).

