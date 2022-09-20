Kim Kardashian Taps Brooke Shields, Indya Moore, and Becky G for Her Latest Skims Campaign

Icons only.

By Staff Author
Updated on September 20, 2022 @ 12:12PM
Indya Moore in SKIMS campaign
Photo:

SKIMS

Like her multi-generational family, Kim Kardashian believes in feeling beautiful at any age, so of course, she would enlist other successful icons across decades to help launch the latest SKIMS Bra campaign. 

Brooke Shields, Juliette Lewis, Cassie, Indya Moore, Becky G, and Chelsea Handler are just a handful of names among the 50 talented women SKIMS has brought together to emphasize its dedication to providing ageless designs for women of all lifestyles and cultural backgrounds. 

The campaign explores the ever-changing roles women take on, whatever (or wherever) they may be in their lives, including — among those famous names — women in everyday life. From McDonald’s servers and mechanics to CEOs and nurses, SKIMS is showcasing female confidence in its man forms. “Confidence starts within, and with this campaign, we are bringing all women together to celebrate all bodies and individuality,” said Kardashian of her brand's new launch.

The campaign videos prove that even celebrities have hang-ups. In a series of intimate interviews, the SKIMS ambassadors bare all and get real about how they feel about their bodies and their personal journeys of self-love and acceptance. From women who have survived breast cancer to those who have just given birth, the latest collection from SKIMS fits every shape, size, color, and lifestyle. 

Connecting such a powerful group of women, this particular SKIMS collection is all about celebrating bodies and individuality. Ahead, see the latest from SKIMS.

Brooke Shields SKIMS

SKIMS

Brooke Shields cozies up in the brand’s bra in medium neutral

Indya Moore

SKIMS

Pose star Indya Moore wears the brand’s newest bra in grey

Juliette Lewis

SKIMS

Yellowjacket’s Juliette Lewis gets a leg up in black.

Becky G wearing Skims

SKIMS

The MAMIII singer shows off her best angles in light neutral.

Cassie in Skims

SKIMS

"Me & U" singer Cassie lets her hair down in the brand’s bra in black 

Chelsea Handler in Skims

SKIMS

Comedian and bestselling author Chelsea Handler lets out a laugh in the light-neutral bra

The new SKIMS campaign will continue with the brand’s 13 shades, including white, light neutral, deep neutral, and black, encompassing the everywoman. As Kardashian explains, “We want all women to feel comfortable in their bras, but more importantly, confident.” 

