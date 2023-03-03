Brooke Shields and Grier Henchy Had a Cute Mother-Daughter Matching Moment in Pastels

Brooke Shields and her daughter, Grier Henchy, have proven time and time again that when it comes to fashion and beauty, the supermodel apple does not fall from the tree. After sitting front row at runway shows and walking the red carpet together, the mother-daughter duo made another appearance together at the opening of the Centurion New York, a new American Express experience and destination. This time, the two looked ready for warmer weather in coordinating vibrant colors. Pastels for Spring? You know how the rest goes.

Shields wore a lavender, spaghetti-strap jumpsuit with a midsection cutout that she paired with mint-green pointy-toed Prada slingbacks and a metallic gold purse. She accessorized with a couple of rings and a dainty bracelet and styled her signature long hair with a middle part and bouncy curls.

Henchy (literally) followed suit in a just-as-vibrant tangerine pantsuit paired with black pointy-toed shoes. Her auburn hair was worn pin straight and parted down the middle. The both kept their glam light and simple, perfect for spring.

Getty Images

During New York Fashion Week, Shields and Henchy — whom she shares with husband Chris Henchy — attended the Son Jung Wan show together. Shields wore an ivory tweed pantsuit with split-hem pants and tulle detailing on the jacket. Henchy wore a pink gown embellished with large circular sequins.

During an appearance on People (the TV Show!), Shields opened up about her relationship with her two daughters, Grier and Rowan, and how it differs from her own relationship with her mother, Teri Shields, who acted as her manager at the beginning of the actress and model's career.

"I'm thankful that [my mom] really supported me in college when I was homesick and said, 'You're not a quitter, don't give up, you'll never forgive yourself.' But I watched her slowly not know who she was without me," said Shields. "I want my daughters to know that I am fully me, I am not their responsibility."

"I carried the responsibility of keeping my mother alive," she added, referring to her mother's struggles with drinking. "It became not healthy in a sense because there was no independence for either of us. I made a real concerted effort to make sure that my girls didn't have that fear when they were alone."