Brooke Shields and Grier Henchy Had a Cute Mother-Daughter Matching Moment in Pastels

Pastels for spring? Groundbreaking.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on March 3, 2023 @ 02:44PM
Brooke Shields and Grier Henchy Centurion New York 2023
Photo:

Bryan Bedder

Brooke Shields and her daughter, Grier Henchy, have proven time and time again that when it comes to fashion and beauty, the supermodel apple does not fall from the tree. After sitting front row at runway shows and walking the red carpet together, the mother-daughter duo made another appearance together at the opening of the Centurion New York, a new American Express experience and destination. This time, the two looked ready for warmer weather in coordinating vibrant colors. Pastels for Spring? You know how the rest goes.

Shields wore a lavender, spaghetti-strap jumpsuit with a midsection cutout that she paired with mint-green pointy-toed Prada slingbacks and a metallic gold purse. She accessorized with a couple of rings and a dainty bracelet and styled her signature long hair with a middle part and bouncy curls.

Henchy (literally) followed suit in a just-as-vibrant tangerine pantsuit paired with black pointy-toed shoes. Her auburn hair was worn pin straight and parted down the middle. The both kept their glam light and simple, perfect for spring.

Brooke Shields Grier Grier Hammond Henchy Son Jung Wan Show Fashion Week 2023

Getty Images

During New York Fashion Week, Shields and Henchy — whom she shares with husband Chris Henchy — attended the Son Jung Wan show together. Shields wore an ivory tweed pantsuit with split-hem pants and tulle detailing on the jacket. Henchy wore a pink gown embellished with large circular sequins.

During an appearance on People (the TV Show!), Shields opened up about her relationship with her two daughters, Grier and Rowan, and how it differs from her own relationship with her mother, Teri Shields, who acted as her manager at the beginning of the actress and model's career.

"I'm thankful that [my mom] really supported me in college when I was homesick and said, 'You're not a quitter, don't give up, you'll never forgive yourself.' But I watched her slowly not know who she was without me," said Shields. "I want my daughters to know that I am fully me, I am not their responsibility."

"I carried the responsibility of keeping my mother alive," she added, referring to her mother's struggles with drinking. "It became not healthy in a sense because there was no independence for either of us. I made a real concerted effort to make sure that my girls didn't have that fear when they were alone."

Related Articles
Ciara Giambattista Valli Paris FW 2023
Ciara Wore a Completely Sheer Bedazzled Gown
Lily Collins & Julia Roberts
Julia Roberts and Lily Collins Had a 'Mirror, Mirror' Reunion
EmRata Loewe
Emily Ratajkowski Just Wore a Phallic Plant As a Top
Halsey
Halsey Matched Her New Green Bob to Her Cutout Leather Bra Top
Ciara Paris Fashion Week 2023
Ciara Went Pantsless in a Chunky Sweater That Had More Holes Than Knit
Katherine Schwarzenegger DSW Putting Your Best Foot Forward Panel
Katherine Schwarzenegger Doesn't "Want to Do It All" on Her Own
Jena Malone Hunger Games
Jena Malone Reveals She Was Sexually Assaulted By a 'Hunger Games' Co-Worker
Julia Fox
Julia Fox Wore a Minidress Made Entirely Out of Belts
Olivia Rodrigo at Billboards
Olivia Rodrigo’s Y2K Red Carpet Look Included a Leather Tube Top and Low-Rise Pants
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Paired Her Itty-Bitty Black Bikini With This Throwback Y2K Accessory
Gisele Bundchen
Gisele Bündchen Opened Up About Facing "Challenges" in Her Life
Paco Rabanne Paris Fashion Week
Halsey Combined a Slinky Futuristic Dress With a Grandmacore Staple at Paco Rabanne
Christina Ricci Costume Guild Awards
Christina Ricci Paired Her Legendary Bangs With a High-Slit Cut-Out Gown
Salma Hayek & Daughter
Salma Hayek and Step-Daughter Mathilde Pinault Had a Sweet Matching Moment at Paris Fashion Week
Kate Middleton Fascinator Hat
Kate Middleton Wore One of Her Signature Outfit Formulas for an Appearance With Prince William
Alexandra Daddario Dior Fashion Show 2023
Alexandra Daddario Mashed Up Corsets and Coven-Ready Fashion at Paris Fashion Week