Brooke Shields "Fought Against" Her Daughter Grier Henchy Becoming a Model

Brooke Shields is a protective mother, so it only makes sense that the actress and former supermodel was initially hesitant about her daughter Grier Henchy following in her footsteps.

During an appearance on Live With Kelly and Mark, Shields spoke about her youngest daughter's burgeoning modeling career and how she originally "fought" against her entering the industry. "The rules have changed since I was [a model]," Shields told Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. "I fought it for so long. It's such a different industry now than it was."

Shields also cited social media's role in the industry as a further deterrent. "We didn't have social media when I was a model," she said referring to the at-times toxic impact the digital world has on young aspiring models.



But while the mother-of-two is now more accepting of Grier's modeling aspirations, she's still skeptical about her daughter taking runway gigs. "That's brutal and backstage is just brutal," she told Kelly and Mark. "I never did runway. I don't think I would've been able to handle it."

Shields — who shares Grier as well as older daughter Rowan Francis Henchy with husband Chris Henchy — eventually "had to give in" and let her daughter take up modeling, though she still had some stipulations.

"You are going to have a great work ethic," she recalled telling Grier. "It's not going to be comfortable, and you're going to listen to me. Those are my rules — and you're going to college."

Shields's new Hulu documentary Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields (available to stream now) details her rise to fame and the struggles she faced with her mother Teri Shields during a toxic era in Hollywood.