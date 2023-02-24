Amazon's Best-Selling $24 Slides Feel Like "Walking on Clouds," According to Reviewers

Get the trending, cloud-like style while it's discounted.

Amazon's Best-Selling $24 Slides Feel Like "Walking on Clouds," According to Reviewers
BRONAX.

We’re in an era of wanting more bang for our buck. We want our heels to be able to handle a full day of movement (while being comfortable, of course), our skincare to be so effective we no longer need makeup, and the makeup we do have to work as foundation, blush, and highlighter all in one. While we might still be searching for those “checks every box” products, shoppers and celebrities have made one unassuming house staple an everyday must.

House shoes are no longer just for the home, evident when Uggs became one of this decade’s hottest, hardest-to-snag items. And based on the frequency with which we see everyone from Gigi Hadid to Kendall Jenner rocking the shoe, it seems you can’t be a supermodel off-duty without an ultra-cozy slide. Luckily, one shopper-loved version just got majorly marked down at Amazon.

BRONAX Cloud Slippers

Amazon

Shop now: $24 (Originally $36); amazon.com

Bronax’s Cloud slides are currently Amazon’s best-selling slipper, but as customers indicate, this doesn’t have to be just for lazy days in, with one shopper explaining that thanks to the comfort and style, these have “[crept] into [their] day-to-day wear.” The easy-on, easy-off shoe is available in 17 different color options, including trendy nudes, classic black, and more playful options like lemon yellow and leopard.

And, as the name implies, these are seriously comfy (I mean, they are technically a house shoe, after all). The ethylene vinyl acetate sole, which is nearly two inches thick, is designed to absorb shock, support movement, and relieve foot pain, “The support is solid, not squishy, yet my feet feel the most comforted they have felt in a very long time,” wrote one shopper. Another, who bought these for their plantar fasciitis, wrote that it, “feels like I’m walking on a cloud,” a comparison often made among the 20,600-plus five-star ratings, with shoppers calling the comfort “soft and cloud like” and “like wearing happy little Bob Ross clouds on your feet.”

If you need a house shoe that feels and looks so good you might just forget to take it off before heading for an errand run, grab this best-seller while it’s on sale for just $24 at Amazon.

