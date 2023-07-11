We Finally Have the First Look at Britney Spears's Book Cover

The Woman in Me is out this fall.

Published on July 11, 2023 @ 12:33PM
Britney Spears 2017 RADIO DISNEY MUSIC AWARDS
Photo:

Image Group LA/Disney Channel via Getty Images

When news broke that Britney Spears would be releasing a memoir this year, we all rushed through Spare just to make sure we'd have time to read it when it dropped. Today, People shared that Spears's memoir, The Woman in Me, will be released on Oct. 24, so mark your calendar, clear your schedule, and make sure that you've got "I'm Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman" (the book's title is a line from the iconic song) queued up on your Spotify playlists. Originally slated for late 2022, Spears shared on Instagram that the book would be delayed back in May 2023 (“It may take me a year, maybe longer who knows … to share my story !!!” she wrote at the time). 

“Britney’s compelling testimony in open court shook the world, changed laws, and showed her inspiring strength and bravery,” Jennifer Bergstrom, Gallery Books Senior Vice President and Publisher, told People. “I have no doubt her memoir will have a similar impact — and will be the publishing event of the year. We couldn’t be more proud to help her share her story at last.”

britney spears 'the woman in me' book cover

amazon

The book cover features a black-and-white photo of Spears posing topless with her hands crossed over her chest. The image is similar to other celebrity memoirs, including Spare, which also featured a black-and-white portrait of Prince Harry. Jessica Simpson's Open Book also featured the singer shot in black and white.

The Woman in Me is set to reveal “for the first time her incredible journey (and) strength at the core of one of the greatest performers in pop music history,” according to a statement from Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster. Spears' memoir “illuminates the enduring power of music and love — and the importance of a woman telling her own story, on her own terms.”

The publisher continued, sharing that the book is “a brave and astonishingly moving story about freedom, fame, motherhood, survival, faith, and hope."

