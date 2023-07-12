Britney Spears Had "a Lot of Therapy" While Writing Her Book

Britney Spears is already hard at work telling her followers and fans about her upcoming memoir, The Woman in Me. After she made headlines with a release date (Oct. 24!) and revealed the cover, Spears posted a video on Instagram revealing the process behind the autobiography, saying that she had "a lot of therapy" while she was working on it and that she hoped it would be everything fans want.

In the video, Spears stands in her now-infamous foyer — the setting for more dance videos than even the most die-hard Spears fans can keep track of — wearing slouchy boots and a long-sleeved crop top with tie details and a sweet floral print. She addresses viewers and shared that she's hopeful about the memoir's reception, but added that she's not really interested in the haters at the same time.

"OK guys, so I just got finished with my book," Spears said during the clip. "It's coming out very soon. I worked my ass off for this book. I had a lot of therapy to get this book done. So you guys better like it. And if you don't, that's cool too."

"I'm outta here," she finished. "So, bye, guys. Hope you like the book."

"It's coming … My story on my terms at last," She wrote on Instagram earlier in the day to tease the book. "Are you ready?"

Most fans are expecting The Woman in Me to dive into Spears's 13-year long conservatorship (which ended in 2021) and her time as America's sweetheart, putting out bops like "Toxic" and "Stronger" while also starring in Crossroads and performing at just about every awards show during the '00s and basically setting the blueprint for Las Vegas residencies. Her publisher, Gallery Books, describes The Woman in Me as a "brave and astonishingly moving story about freedom, fame, motherhood, survival, faith, and hope."

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

"In June 2021, the whole world was listening as Britney Spears spoke in open court," a statement from the company reads. "The impact of sharing her voice — her truth — was undeniable and changed the course of her life and the lives of countless others."

"With remarkable candor and humor," the press release added, "Spears's groundbreaking memoir illuminates the enduring power of music and love — and the importance of a woman telling her own story, on her own terms."

