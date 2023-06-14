Anson Mount Told Us Britney Spears Accidentally Smacked Him in the Groin Filming 'Crossroads' — and There's Proof

Time to re-watch.

Dust off your old DVD of Crossroads, because Anson Mount, who starred alongside Britney SpearsZoe Saldaña, and Taryn Manning, just gave fans a reason to revisit the classic — though they can skip right to the good part if they don't feel like taking this particular walk down memory lane. In a new interview with InStyle, Mount shared that one of his most memorable moments from the 2002 movie wasn't necessarily in the final cut, but it did manage to make it to the blooper reel. And no, it's not memorable because of sentiment or any spectacular artistic breakthrough, it's the most memorable because Spears saved his life while they were filming.

Mount explained that during a shot sequence that required a little bit of spelunking (cue up Spears's "I'm Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman" music video for a reminder of the rock climbing involved in the movie), he lost his balance and Spears's quick thinking and quick reflexes kept him on his feet.

"We were climbing up these rocks, these giant boulders in Joshua Tree, for this one shot, me and the three girls. I get up there and I almost lost my balance and went over backward," he explained. "Britney's instinct was to reach out and grab me but she didn't realize how close she was to me and she accidentally smacked me in the groin."

"She pulled her hand back really quickly and said sorry and I, at that moment, regained my balance," he finished. "It was the most awkward moment and I couldn't believe that they put it in the credits, but it's there."

Of course, Crossroads will go down in history as one of Y2K's most beloved pieces of cinema. Not only was it Spears's first major movie role, but it also introduced the world to Saldaña and that unforgettable convertible.

"Beautiful memories," Saldaña told InStyle of the film. "Worked with great women. Got to tell a great story [...] I remember the reviews for Crossroads were like, 'It's girly and it's corny.' It was life-changing for so many young women."

