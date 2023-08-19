Britney Spears Just Addressed Her Split from Sam Asghari for the First Time

"I couldn’t take the pain anymore."

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 19, 2023 @ 11:45AM
Britney Spears, Sam Asghari
Photo:

Getty

Britney Spears is speaking out publicly for the first time since splitting from her husband, Sam Asghari. On Friday, the pop star broke her silence just days after Asghari filed for divorce with a post on Instagram, where she admitted that she's a "little shocked" that their marriage is officially over. 

"As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together,” Spears wrote alongside a video of her dancing in lime green bikini bottoms, a black crop top, and knee-high boots while addressing Asghari by his real name. “I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business !!! But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly !!!” 

She continued, "In some sort of telepathic way I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you !!! I’ve been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it’s far from reality and I think we all know that !!! I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel but some reason I’ve always had to hide my weaknesses !!!" Britney then added that she's "actually doing pretty damn good," assuring fans that she will do her best to remain strong. 

Britney Spears, Sam Asghari

Getty

Spears' comments come after Asghari confirmed the breakup with a statement of his own on Instagram, saying that the couple "decided to end our journey together," and that he will always "wish her the best."

Spears and Asghari just celebrated their one-year anniversary in June, before they made the decision to "move on" a few weeks ago — according to a source at People. The insider revealed that Britney is "in great spirits despite everything going on," adding: “Obviously its never an easy thing to go through, but she’s remaining positive and focusing on the future."

