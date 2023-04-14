Britney Spears's "Brutally Honest" Memoir Could Be On Shelves Before the Holidays

Sources say she'll address everything from her conservatorship to her relationship with Justin Timberlake.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on April 14, 2023 @ 03:02PM
Britney Spears
Photo:

Getty Images

Britney Spears is set to top another chart: the bestseller list. Sources close to the superstar singer say that her previously announced memoir is done and dusted — and set to take the world by storm when it's released later this year. Though no official date has been shared just yet, many presume that Spears's book will be available before the holidays and address everything, from her past relationships to the tumultuous times between Justin Timberlake and her recent court victory, which saw her removed from a conservatorship controlled by her father, Jamie Spears.

“Britney’s book is a story of triumph. It will cover her most vulnerable moments, her childhood – being a little girl with big dreams – her breakup with Justin Timberlake, the moment she shaved her head, and her battle with her family over her conservatorship,” a source told Page Six.

Though there aren't many details just yet, the source added, "It is also a story of survival, finding her way out of the crippling conservatorship to finding happiness with her husband Sam Ashgari.”

Britney Spears

Getty Images

Page Six also shared that Spears worked with ghostwriter Sam Lansky, who previously had work published by The Atlantic, New York Magazine, and Time. Lansky has covered some of the biggest names in the music industry, including Madonna, Nicki Minaj, and Adele. Spears's book is set to be published by Simon & Schuster (with a rumored $15 million deal sealed by Creative Artists Agency and Spears's lawyer Mathew Rosengart) and sources in the publishing world say that fans won't be disappointed with it. Currently, it's under legal review before it can go to print.

A source added, “Britney’s book is brutally honest and from the heart. No stone is left unturned. It's truly a female empowerment story – her taking control of her life.”

Another individual close to the project explained, “This book is a gift ... There are parts of this book that every person — particularly every woman — can relate to and feel less alone. She transforms joy and pain into something transcendent: art. This is an inspiring read, not only because it shows the strength of Britney’s spirit, but because her story is told with such style, wit, intelligence, honesty, and without any self-pity. She is entirely winning in these pages."

Of course, with a huge name like Britney Spears attached to it, there's almost a guarantee that it'll be a major seller, something that the source confirmed, saying, "This book will ... shake the world. I believe that it will also be a groundbreaking instant bestseller."

Related Articles
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Archie and Lilibet's Exclusion From the Coronation Reportedly Led to Meghan Markle's Decision to Stay Home
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Just Channeled Carrie Bradshaw's Iconic Newspaper Dress
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Is "Open To Dating Again"
Lady Gaga
President Biden Gave Lady Gaga a New Job
Jessica Simpson
Jessica Simpson Stepped Out in a Gothcore Two-Piece Set Littered With Tiny Cutouts
jennifer lopez
Jennifer Lopez Channeled Amelia Earhart in Her Latest Photo Dump
NEWS: Rihanna x ASAP couple outfit
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's Coordinating Couples Outfits Are Equal Parts Prep and Pregnant
Minka Kelly
Minka Kelly Wrote About Her Traumatic Childhood and Going to the Strip Club With Her Mom
Celine Dion
Celine Dion Released Her First New Music Since Being Diagnosed With Stiff Person Syndrome
Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid’s Neutral Monochromatic Moment Is a Masterclass in Tonal Dressing
Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes Just Added a Glamorous Twist to the Big Pants Trend
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker
Kris Jenner Gifted Kourtney Kardashian Her Ring From Her Marriage With Robert Kardashian
Jessica Simpson
Jessica Simpson's One-Shoulder Leather Gown Featured a Surprisingly Practical Detail
Adam Brody and Leighton Meester
Leighton Meester Trolled Adam Brody With a Line From 'Gossip Girl' Before They Dated
Chris Evans
Chris Evans Says He's Too Scared to Host 'Saturday Night Live'
Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Garner Was Made For This Sparkly, Strapless Maxidress