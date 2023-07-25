We Want Britney Spears to Be Our "Auntie," Too, After Seeing Her Sweet Playdate With Lance Bass’s Twins

The pop star detailed her first time meeting Bass's babies with an adorable photo op.

On today’s episode of Nostalgic Early Aughts Reunions We Didn’t Know We Needed, Britney Spears just met longtime friend Lance Bass’s 20-month-old twins for the first time — and the playdate couldn’t have looked more adorable.

On Monday, the pop star detailed the hangout (while announcing her newfound “auntie” status) by sharing a pair of snaps with her 55.1 million Twitter followers. In the photos, Spears sported a red floral button-up top and casual white shorts while taking turns holding Alexander James and Violet Betty, who Lance shares with his husband, Michael Turchin. Britney was joined by both the former *NSYNC member, who wore a floral collared shirt and gray jeans, and her husband Sam Asghari, who donned a jean jacket and army green slacks, during the photo op, and she finished her own ensemble by adding a pair of brown knee-high boots and reflective aviators.

“I’m a new auntie for Lance’s babies !!! They are absolutely gorgeous babies !!!,” she captioned the sweet post.

While Spears isn’t technically an aunt to Bass’s twins, her post comes just two years after it was revealed that she does, however, hold a spot in the ex-boy bander’s family tree. During a 2021 episode of Ancestry's 2 Lies & A Leaf, Lance learned that Britney is actually his sixth cousin, once removed.

Lance Bass and Britney Spears during 31st Annual American Music Awards

getty

“Are you kidding me? ... This is amazing. Oh my gosh!” Bass said at the time. “Look, I wanted to be related to the queen. Well, now I'm related to the queen of pop!”

He added, “That is so crazy though, because, I mean, I feel like she's my little sister, and this whole time she's been my little cousin. And it makes sense because we were born an hour from each other. This is so cool. For some reason, I always felt like we looked like family, even when we were kids. I mean, this means so much to me. She is like family to me, so the fact that we are blood-related is amazing.”

