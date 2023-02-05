I Rely on This Charcoal Hair Mask to Save My Dry, Flakey Scalp All Winter Long

It’s a game changer for us dandruff-prone people.

While I struggle with dry skin year-round, it’s especially prevalent in the winter months. Not only do my cracked hands and rough legs require constant moisturizing, but my dry and flakey scalp also needs extra TLC. That’s why I added the Briogeo Scalp Revival Charcoal Mask into my weekly haircare routine a few months ago, and my dry scalp is finally on the mend. 

I’ve long been a fan of Briogeo, a clean haircare brand that makes vegan, cruelty-free shampoos, conditioners, treatments, and masks. I knew I could trust the ingredients in the brand’s products after discovering them in Amazon’s Clean Beauty storefront, which features toxin-free makeup, skincare, and hair products from popular brands like Tula, Ilia, Olaplex, and of course, Briogeo. I already use Briogeo’s moisturizing Don’t Despair, Repair shampoo and conditioner combo, as well as the super hydrating Be Gentle, Be Kind hair mask, so I figured it was worth giving the scalp treatment a try. 

Briogeo Scalp Revival Charcoal + Tea Tree Cooling Hydration Scalp Mask

Amazon

Shop now: $34; amazon.com

It’s made with charcoal to remove impurities and product buildup, peppermint oil to reduce inflammation and itchiness, tea tree oil to prevent dandruff, and a combination of hyaluronic acid and aloe vera for hydration. After shampooing your hair, apply a quarter-size amount of the mask to your scalp and massage it into the skin. Leave the mask on for up to 10 minutes before rinsing and following up with conditioner. It’s safe to use on all hair types, including color-treated hair, per the brand. 

When I use the scalp mask, it instantly cools my skin and takes away that tingly, itchy feeling. Plus, it’s nice to mix up my hair washing routine with a little scalp massage. And after I rinse out the mask, condition my hair, and let it dry, I’m left with a softer, smoother, and flake-free scalp. I like to use the mask once a week. 

RELATED: How to Get Rid of Dandruff in 10 Simple Steps

To no surprise, Amazon shoppers are also fans of the Briogeo scalp mask. One reviewer, who was “suffering from a very dry itchy scalp,” said “it’s feeling much better” after one use of the mask. Another person confirmed the product “feels so luscious in [their] hands and brisk and refreshing on [their] scalp,” adding that the “mintiness is soothing and not overpowering.” A third shopper even said “tears of joy were shed” after this mask finally helped solve their “dry, peeling scalp.” 

It’s official: The $34 Briogeo Scalp Revival Charcoal Mask is the answer to your dry skin woes this winter. Trust me, you’ll be wondering why you didn’t add it into your haircare routine sooner.

