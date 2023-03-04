I’m a Fake Redhead, and This Color-Extending Shampoo Keeps My Copper Locks Vibrant Between Salon Visits

It’s almost completely eliminated my frizz, too.

By
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin is a commerce writer for InStyle, covering fashion, beauty, and celebrities. She got her start at Fodor’s Travels, where she worked as a staff writer. As fashion and beauty writer, Kaelin taps into her extensive retail experience, finding the season’s best products for InStyle readers.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on March 4, 2023 @ 06:30AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Briogeo Color-Extending Shampoo
Instagram / Briogeo.

After scrolling through Instagram early last summer to find every celebrity I followed had dyed their hair a various shade of copper, I texted my stylist. I’d been a brunette my entire life, and I was ready to go red. After just a few hours in her chair, I felt like a completely new person — but unfortunately, I wasn’t ready for the upkeep. When I showered days later, I sadly watched the color wash down the drain, and after a month and a half my locks were dark, dull, and a muddy red.

Admittedly, I zone out in the salon chair (it’s my sacred magazine time) and had managed to miss the color-extending tips, like to space out washes, avoid scalding hot water, and always use a color-protecting shampoo (things I was reminded of when my stylist had to change my root touch-up to an all-over color). Since learning the importance of caring for color-treated hair the hard way, I’ve been searching for the best color-protecting shampoo and conditioner. During that search, I found that a lot of color extenders didn’t necessarily do much for my dry hair, until I was introduced to Briogeo’s new Color Me Brilliant line.

Briogeo Color Me Brilliant Mushroom + Bamboo Color Protect Shampoo

Ulta

Shop now: $32; ulta.com and briogeohair.com

Briogeo Color Me Brilliant Mushroom + Bamboo Color Protect Conditioner

Ulta

Shop now: $32; ulta.com and briogeohair.com

The shampoo and conditioner, which are new to Briogeo’s lineup, are almost entirely (94 percent) naturally derived, cutting out a number of harsh chemicals that can cause fading. Instead of including ingredients like sulfate, silicone, and phthalate, the Color Me Brilliant products are formulated with mushroom and bamboo leaf extracts, which protect color-treated hair against fading, per the brand, as well as natural oils to enhance shine. Additionally, the shampoo is infused with moisturizing vitamin B5 and antioxidant-rich vitamin E in the conditioner. 

Not only has this duo saved my color-treated hair by locking in the red and keeping it bright, but my hair is noticeably softer thanks to it. Rather than air-drying into a wiry, frizzy mess, my hair is smoother, shinier, and bouncier, with the frizz reduced to almost zero. Ulta shoppers love that the shampoo is “so gentle” and “nourishing,” and rave that it makes strands “feel so soft and manageable.” “My colored hair looks and feels amazing. The shampoo creates a nice lather, leaving my hair soft, shiny, and bouncy,” one customer wrote.

Thanks to this new launch, I no longer have to choose between protecting the color and protecting my strands. If you have color-treated hair, don’t make the same mistake I did and grab the shampoo and conditioner duo at Ulta or Briogeo — your strands won’t regret it.

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Spring Wardrobe Based on Your Zodiac Sign
This Is What You Should Add to Your Wardrobe This Spring Based on Your Zodiac Sign
Amazon Fashion Weekend Deals
10 Best Fashion Deals at Amazon This Weekend, Including the Now-$68 Sneakers Reese Witherspoon Wears
I Worked Out In This $29 2-Piece Workout Set From Amazon And The Quality Is Similar To High-End Brands
My Favorite 2-Piece Activewear Set Is Only $29 on Amazon, but It’s Comparable to High-End Brands
Related Articles
e.l.f. Camo Color Corrector
This $4 Color Corrector Is a No. 1 New Release on Amazon for Camouflaging Dark Circles and Breakouts
I Rely on $75 Treatments for My Rats Nest-Prone Hair, but This $9 Shampoo Gets the Job Done Just as Well
I Rely on $75 Treatments for My Rats Nest-Prone Hair, but This $9 Shampoo Gets the Job Done Just as Well
Tan France Style Hack Makes Legs Look Longer
Tan France Says This Flattering Style Hack "Tricks the Eye" Into Making Legs Look Longer
The Body-Illuminating Spray That's a Celeb Red Carpet Staple Makes My Skin Look Like an IRL Beauty Filter
The Body-Illuminating Spray That's a Celeb Red Carpet Staple Makes My Skin Look Like an IRL Beauty Filter
Cindy crawford hair tool sale
The Brand Behind Cindy Crawford's Big, Voluminous Hair Is on Rare Sale for a Limited Time
Amazon Travel Beauty Tool
I Could Even Do My Makeup in a Cave With This $22 Amazon Travel Mirror That Mimics Natural Light
Bethenny Frankel Says This Gentle $13 Cleanser Is the Only One She'll Buy for Her Daughter's Sensitive Skin
Bethenny Frankel Says This Gentle $16 Cleanser Is the Only One She'll Buy for Her Daughter's Sensitive Skin
The Brand Behind Amazonâs Best-Selling Hair-Growth Supplement Makes a Serum That Shoppers Call âUnbelievableâ
The Brand Behind Amazon’s Best-Selling Hair-Growth Supplement Makes a Serum Shoppers Call “Unbelievable”
Shoppers Say These "Flattering" Sweatpants Are Comfortable âBeyond Beliefâ â and Theyâre 51% Off at Amazon
Shoppers Say These "Flattering" Sweatpants Are Comfortable “Beyond Belief” — and They’re 51% Off at Amazon
I've Been Using This $7 Face Powder for 10 Years, and It's My Secret to Perfectly Mattified and Blurred Skin
I've Been Using This $7 Face Powder for 10 Years, and It's My Secret to Perfectly Mattified and Blurred Skin
My Dark Under-Eye Circles Disappear When I Use This Blurring Primer and Creamy Concealer Combo
The Blurring Primer and Concealer Duo I’ve Used for Years Makes My Dark Under-Eye Circles Disappear
I Replaced All of My Lip Treatments With This $8 Drugstore Find that Saved My Paper-Dry Lips
I Replaced All of My Lip Treatments With This $4 Drugstore Find That Saved My Paper-Dry Lips
Best Products for Fine Hair
The 13 Best Products for Fine Hair That Give Life to Limp Strands
Best Hair Towels
The 9 Best Hair Towels of 2023 for Faster, Frictionless Drying
Olivia Culpo moisturizer Amazon
Shoppers Say They're "Getting More Compliments" on Their Skin Thanks to Olivia Culpo's $15 Moisturizer
Shoppers Call This Best-Selling Basic âThe Perfect Tankâ â and Right Now Itâs Just $7 Apiece at Amazon
Shoppers Call This Best-Selling Basic “the Perfect Tank” — and It’s Just $7 Apiece at Amazon