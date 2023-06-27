Shoppers With Brittle Nails Say Just 1 Coat of This $10 Treatment Makes Nails "Stronger and Healthier"

Running your fingertips over your nails only to be met with a surface that feels like the dips and craters of the Grand Canyon is an experience akin to nails on a chalkboard. But, it happens to the best of us — whether it’s because of damage caused by gel manicures, acrylics, or simply the aging process. There is a category of concealer-like solutions one of which is Barielle’s Hydrating Ridge Filler which is an early Amazon Prime Day deal.

Even the most dehydrated, aging, splitting, and cracking nails can be rescued with Barielle’s treatment, according to more than 3,300 five-star ratings. The formula uses a hydrating formula packed with silk protein fibers to fill in ridges and dips, create an even and smooth texture, strengthen nails, and improve their flexibility thereby making them less brittle and susceptible to breakage. The treatment can also be used as a base coat for nail polish so that you don’t have to completely forego your manicures.

It’s a lot packed into a small .5 ounce bottle, but it’ll get the job done and then some, according to beaming reviewers. A shopper in their 80s said aging has caused “very deep ridges… [with] snags that are almost impossible to smooth with a file.” With just one coat the shopper saw “smoother” nails and “a noticeable difference in the depth of [their] ridges.”

Another reviewer with self-described “horrible [nails] with pits, cracking, and peeling” said, “this product started working from day one.” After just two weeks of use their nails looked “stronger and healthier.”

Nails that are so weak and soft that they can’t grow are also remedied by Barielle’s Ridge Filler. One shopper said that “within a couple of weeks my nails were looking better. For the first time in a long time, I had to trim my nails.”

Besides making nails thicker, stronger, longer, and smooth, other shoppers praise the Barielle treatment for its properties as a base coat for a manicure. “In the past, my polish would just flake off my nails… this wonderful stuff stopped all that, and my polish lasts so much longer,” one reviewer said.

For a multi-tasking treatment that will repair even the most damaged nails — all the while extending the life of your manicure — head to Amazon to shop Barielle’s on-sale Hydrating Ridge Filler Treatment.