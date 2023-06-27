Shoppers With Brittle Nails Say Just 1 Coat of This $10 Treatment Makes Nails "Stronger and Healthier"

Get the nail concealer that repairs "deep ridges" while it's on sale.

By
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim Alnuweiri

Tamim is beauty commerce writer at InStyle, with nearly a decade of experience writing about beauty, fashion, wellness, and music.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on June 27, 2023 @ 09:00PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Nail Concealer
Barielle.

Running your fingertips over your nails only to be met with a surface that feels like the dips and craters of the Grand Canyon is an experience akin to nails on a chalkboard. But, it happens to the best of us — whether it’s because of damage caused by gel manicures, acrylics, or simply the aging process. There is a category of concealer-like solutions one of which is Barielle’s Hydrating Ridge Filler which is an early Amazon Prime Day deal

Even the most dehydrated, aging, splitting, and cracking nails can be rescued with Barielle’s treatment, according to more than 3,300 five-star ratings. The formula uses a hydrating formula packed with silk protein fibers to fill in ridges and dips, create an even and smooth texture, strengthen nails, and improve their flexibility thereby making them less brittle and susceptible to breakage. The treatment can also be used as a base coat for nail polish so that you don’t have to completely forego your manicures. 

Amazon Barielle Hydrating Ridge Filler

Amazon

Shop now: $10 (Originally $15); amazon.com 

It’s a lot packed into a small .5 ounce bottle, but it’ll get the job done and then some, according to beaming reviewers. A shopper in their 80s said aging has caused “very deep ridges… [with] snags that are almost impossible to smooth with a file.” With just one coat the shopper saw “smoother” nails and “a noticeable difference in the depth of [their] ridges.” 

Another reviewer with self-described “horrible [nails] with pits, cracking, and peeling” said, “this product started working from day one.” After just two weeks of use their nails looked “stronger and healthier.” 

Nails that are so weak and soft that they can’t grow are also remedied by Barielle’s Ridge Filler. One shopper said that “within a couple of weeks my nails were looking better. For the first time in a long time, I had to trim my nails.” 

Besides making nails thicker, stronger, longer, and smooth, other shoppers praise the Barielle treatment for its properties as a base coat for a manicure. “In the past, my polish would just flake off my nails… this wonderful stuff stopped all that, and my polish lasts so much longer,” one reviewer said.

For a multi-tasking treatment that will repair even the most damaged nails — all the while extending the life of your manicure — head to Amazon to shop Barielle’s on-sale Hydrating Ridge Filler Treatment

Amazon Barielle Hydrating Ridge Filler

Amazon

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Beach Vacay Comfy T-Shirt Dress From Amazon
I'm Stocking Up on My Favorite Amazon T-Shirt Dress for Summer Beach Trips
Amazon Shoppers Are “in Love” With This “Versatile Summer Dress” That’s on Sale Before Prime Day
Amazon Shoppers Are "in Love" With This "Versatile Summer Dress" That's 51% Off Ahead of Prime Day
I’ve Been Using This Always Sold-Out Lip Plumper for a Month, and My Top Lip Looks Drastically Fuller
I've Been Using This Always Sold-Out Lip Plumper for a Month, and My Top Lip Looks Drastically Fuller
Related Articles
High Waisted Leggings for Women
The Famous Amazon Leggings With a Secret Flattering Feature Are 41% Off
Beyonce Renaissance Tour Manicure
Beyoncé's ‘Renaissance’ Tour Manicure Is My Favorite Practical Take on the Flashy Trend Taking Over 2023
Upopby Women's Vintage Padded Push up One Piece Swimsuits
Amazon Shoppers Found the “Most Flattering One-Piece” Swimsuit They’ve Ever Worn — and It’s Up to 64% Off
Wet n Wild Concealer
This Creamy $4 Concealer Lasts From "8 in the Morning to 8 at Night," According to Shoppers
Jason Moisturizing Creme
Shoppers Praise This Now-$8 Body Lotion for Flattening Scars and "Smoothing Out Wrinkles"
Amazon Yoga Leggings
Shoppers Say Amazon's Best-Selling, Now-$23 Leggings Are So Comfy, They Feel Like "Wearing Nothing"
Platform Flip Flops
I Wore Platform Flip-Flops Every Day in the Early 2000s, and Now I'm Adding This Comfy $20 Pair to My Cart
Amazon Look-a-like Sandals
Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lawrence, and More Celebrities Keep Wearing This Practical Summer Sandal
Cerave Eye Repair Cream
5,000+ People Bought Amazon’s No. 1 Best-Selling Eye Cream This Week, and It’s $14 Now
Amazon Summer Blouses
There’s a Dizzying Amount of Summer Blouses on Sale at Amazon Right Now — These Are the 10 Best Under $30
Amazon Straw Bag
Shoppers Can't Stop Raving About This Woven Tote Bag That "Looks Expensive" but Is Just $20
Early One-Off Deal: Body Care Product (Lotion, Exfoliant, etc.) KP scrub
Shoppers Say Their Bumpy Skin Is “Smooth for the First Time in Years” Thanks to This $19 Body Scrub
Comfortable Amazon Bra
75-Year-Old Shoppers Say They Comfortably Wear This Smoothing Bra "All Day" — and It's 68% Off
Comfy Sandals Fashion Item Under $50
Amazon Discounted Thousands of Comfortable Sandals Ahead of Prime Day, and These Are the 10 Best for Under $50
shampoo
Amazon Shoppers With Gray Hair Say My Favorite $23 Toning Shampoo Removes Brassiness and Dullness
Editor Favorite Amazon Items for Summer
10 Amazon Finds We Actually Buy Every Summer, From $8 to $25