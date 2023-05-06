Brie Larson and Victoria Beckham Use the Body Oil Shoppers Say “Fades” Wrinkles and Softens Skin

It keeps skin hydrated for days

Tamim Alnuweiri

Tamim is beauty commerce writer at InStyle, with nearly a decade of experience writing about beauty, fashion, wellness, and music.

Published on May 6, 2023

Brie Larson Body Oil
Every morning, I do my due diligence as a beauty editor. I read a few reviews, watch a few TikTok videos, and peruse celebrity interviews. During this process recently, I noticed that, bizarrely enough, Brie Larson and Victoria Beckham both mentioned Osea’s Undaria Algae Body Oil within mere days of each other. 

Brie Larson’s mention of the body oil came from her Vogue Beauty Secrets video. “This is normally something I’d probably do after the shower,” she said. Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar, Beckham shared a similar approach, saying she uses the Osea Undaria Algae Body Oil on her “damp skin to lock in moisture.” The two celebrities make for quite a fanbase already, but according to the five-star ratings online, thousands of shoppers stand behind this elasticity-improving and deeply moisturizing oil, too. 

OSEA Undaria Algae Body Oil

Nordstrom

Shop now: $52; nordstrom.com and ulta.com 

Seaweed, lupin flower, and a botanic oil blend are the crux of this celebrity and shopper-loved formula. These ingredients are responsible for hydration that penetrates through the superficial layers of skin and the replenishment and strengthening of the moisture barrier. But there are other youth-enhancing benefits — according to the brand, white lupin flower improves elasticity for more contoured and firm skin. 

One reviewer gushed that the body oil was “changing” their skin after just one week of use. They noticed “lasting hydration” on their “severely dry skin,” which they now describe as “literally glowing and not greasy.” Another customer wrote that after a decade of unsuccessfully trying different body oils, they hit the jackpot with Osea’s algae oil. “It really absorbs and leaves behind a soft, slight glowy effect. My very dry skin still looks smooth the next day.” 

And though the firming aspect of beauty products can be dubious, dozens of shoppers say it’s real when it comes to Osea’s Undaria Algae Body Oil. “This oil not only hydrates [my skin] but makes it smooth like a baby,” one 50-year-old shopper raved. “My wrinkles honestly look like they are fading… If I could dip myself in a tub of it, I would,” they continued. 

Like Brie Larson and Victoria Beckham, shoppers advise that this Osea body oil spreads easily and is absorbed best when applied to damp skin. Head to Nordstrom or Ulta to shop the fan-favorite product.

