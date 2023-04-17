Brie Larson Finally Revealed the Bra She’s Wearing in That Viral Photo

Sometimes, it doesn’t hurt to ask. Case in point: Just a few days ago, Twitter lost it over a photo of “The Marvels” star Brie Larson wearing a racerback tank with a perfectly-fitting bra underneath, and she actually let fans know what the magical bra in question was: Chantelle’s T-shirt bra. The actress explained that, with a little MacGyvering, her team was able to effortlessly hide the bra, which is a shopper-favorite for ample support.

We can’t say our team at InStyle was entirely shocked by the bra reveal given that, just this month, we named it the best T-shirt bra of 2023. After testing a number of different options from shopper-favorite retailers, Chantelle’s Invisible Smooth Bra came out on top because of its ability to support while remaining — as its name implies — unseen. According to testers, the bra provides a “subtle lift” thanks to its “lightweight, yet supportive memory foam cups that smooth everything out” while looking “nearly invisible underneath.”

The bra is available in a range of shades, including black, nude, and pink, and sizes — up to 40D — with testers noting that it “holds even the largest of cup sizes in place.” Right now, you can grab the racerback tank-approved bra on sale starting at just $57 at Amazon in select colors and sizes.

Amazon

Shop now: $57—$76 (Originally $76); amazon.com, us.chantelle.com, and nordstrom.com



Chantelle’s Invisible Smooth Bra is meant to be worn seamlessly under your favorite T-shirts and tanks, with a design that allows it to blend in rather than stand out. The cups feature memory foam padding that shapes to the body, giving each wearer a personalized fit (because sometimes they’re sisters, not twins).

Between Amazon and Chantelle’s website, the bra has accumulated hundreds of perfect five-star ratings, with a number of shoppers calling it “the very best.” According to one customer, the bra offers “support, comfort, and coverage” with “thin enough straps to look good under most tops” — including tanks — without digging into the skin. That same shopper, who noted they were a size a 36DDD, continued to say that when they put the bra on they felt immediate relief, writing, “My back pain disappeared.” Another shopper explained that the bra is “comfortable, gives good support, and keeps everything together” while providing “a nice smooth look under knit T-shirts.” A final person added that they’ll never buy from another brand again thanks to Chantelle’s “high-quality” and “great” fit.

We can’t guarantee that this on-sale bra that’s Brie Larson- and InStyle-approved will stay in stock for long? Grab Chantelle's Invisible Smooth Bra that went viral on Twitter before it disappears from virtual shelves.