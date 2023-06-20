Netflix Finally Dropped Details About 'Bridgerton' Season 3 — and We've Got the Photos

Get ready to swoon.

Published on June 20, 2023 @ 12:32PM
Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington in episode 302 of Bridgerton
Photo:

LAURENCE CENDROWICZ/NETFLIX

It's officially Polin season. For anyone unfamiliar with that specific portmanteau, think of it as a Regency-Era Bennifer. Over the weekend, Netflix shared the very first look at Bridgerton's third season, which is set to focus on Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and her crush (and seasoned world traveler) Colin Bridgerton (played by Luke Newton). Penelope + Colin = Polin. Get it?

Coughlan was on hand at Tudum: A Global Fan Event in Brazil to share the photos, which show her in character surrounded by the sumptuous sets and costumes that Bridgerton fans have come to know and love. Naturally, her red hair is on full display and there are plenty of corsets, longing gazes, and unrequited love on hand, too.

Seeing as how Coughlan told Tudum last May that “Penelope is going to become a woman in season 3," viewers can expect her to grow out of her shell and perhaps get the love that she wants and deserves.

“This year is the year Penelope thought she was having last year, if that makes sense,” Nicola Coughlan told Shondaland. “Because I think she thought that she and Colin were a thing and it was happening, and then she got a really rude awakening at the end. I always say year one is ‘girl,’ year two is ‘not a girl, not yet a woman,’ and this year is ‘woman.’ So, she’s entering into a woman era this time.”

Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton in episode 301 of Bridgerton

LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX
Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton, Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington in episode 10 of Bridgerton

COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Season 3 will bring much of the cast back together, including Adjoa Andoh (Lady Agatha Danbury), Harriet Cains (Philipa Featherington), Bessie Carter (Prudence Featherington), Martins Imhangbe (Will Mondrich), Jessica Madsen (Cressida Cowper), Emma Naomi (Alice Mondrich), Hugh Sachs (Brimsley), Polly Walker (Lady Portia Featherington), and the queen, Golda Rosheuvel. 

Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton, Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington in episode 302 of Bridgerton

LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

Though it hasn't been confirmed just yet by the powers that be at Netflix, rumors are swirling about a December 14 premiere date — and while it's tough not to be able to schedule a pre-holiday season binge at the moment, something tells us it's exactly how Lady Whistledown would want it for the time being.

