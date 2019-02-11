This Bridal Lingerie Will Make You Look and Feel Sexy on Your Wedding Day

When it comes to planning your wedding day, you’ve probably been busy perfecting your bridal look. If you’ve already found the dress of your dreams, a show-stopping veil, and a pair of killer shoes, it’s time to figure out what to wear underneath it all.

It goes without saying that the intimates you wear on your wedding night will be some of the most memorable pieces of lingerie you’ll ever own. So it’s important to find options that will not only wow your new spouse, but will also make you feel beautiful and confident. Whether you are looking for a sweet and feminine bridal robe, a flattering bridal corset, or a sexy bridal lingerie set, we’ve got you covered.

Keep reading to shop the prettiest bridal lingerie options in stores now. These gorgeous pieces are so flattering and versatile you can wear them under your dress, slip them on later in the night, or even pack them for your honeymoon.

1 of 18

In Bloom by Jonquil Lace Thong Teddy

$48
This sultry bodysuit by In Bloom by Jonquil is the perfect piece of white bridal lingerie. Not only is the lace one piece equal parts romantic and seductive, but the high-cut silhouette helps elongate your figure.

2 of 18

Flora Nikrooz Gabby Short Pajamas

$88
Looking for chic bridal sleepwear that’s still super comfy? Opt for this silky, soft PJ set by Flora Nikrooz. The sheer lace details add a sexy touch to the satin tank and tap shorts.

 

3 of 18

Nancy Ganz Enchante High Waist Shaper Thong

$50
We love this Nancy Ganz thong because it combines the look of stylish lingerie with the power of shapewear. The high-rise thong sucks in your tummy and offers a smooth finish, making it a great option to wear under fitted wedding gowns.

 

4 of 18

Eberjey Kiss The Bride Bralette

$69
How pretty is this lace bralette by Eberjey? The delicate cap sleeves add an unexpected twist to an otherwise classic bridal bra.

 

5 of 18

In Bloom by Jonquil Jennifer Chemise Set

$58
This sexy bridal lingerie set by In Bloom by Jonquil is bound to set hearts racing. We love that the light and airy polka dot chemise is sheer, so you can see the matching thong and garter underneath.

 

6 of 18

Panache Quinn Balconnet Bra

$85
Bustier brides will love this bridal bra by Panache. The pretty lace balconette bra offers excellent lift and support, and is available in cup sizes ranging from DDD to J.  

 

7 of 18

Hanky Panky Mrs. Low Rise Thong

$28
Still looking for your something blue? This comfy Hanky Panky thong from Nordstrom features blue crystal embellishments that spell out “Mrs” (in case anyone had any doubts).

 

8 of 18

La Perla Silk Chemise

$94
This silk slip by La Perla is the ultimate honeymoon essential. Not only is it incredibly sexy, but it is also comfortable enough to sleep in throughout your entire trip.

9 of 18

Hanky Panky Julia Ruffle Bralette

$64
We can’t get over how adorable this Hanky Panky bralette is. The delicate ruffled band gives it a romantic feminine feel while the sheer lace amps up the sex appeal.

 

10 of 18

Linea Donatella Midnight Short Wrap

$31 (Originally $52)
This silk Linea Donatella robe from Macy’s is super versatile. Wear it during the day while you are getting ready for the ceremony, and then later in the night layer it over your sexy bridal undergarments for an elegant look.  

 

11 of 18

Carnival Satin Full Coverage Torsolette

$70
We love this bridal corset by Carnival because the stylish piece offers the perfect foundation for your special day. The boning provides figure shaping and additional support while the underwire cups gives your bust a natural, rounded appearance.

 

12 of 18

KissKill Dolce Lingerie Set

If you are looking for a killer bridal lingerie set to give to a bride-to-be at their bridal shower, look no further than this option by KissKill. The three-piece set is sleek, sophisticated, and sexy, basically everything you would want out of bridal nightwear.

To buy: bra, $85; revolve.com; panty, $46; revolve.com; suspender, $54; revolve.com

13 of 18

Oh La La Cheri Violette Plus Size Teddy

$63
In the market for some plus-size bridal lingerie? We suggest this pretty bodysuit by Oh La La Cheri. The lace neckline gives the soft, silky bodysuit a stylish high-fashion upgrade.

 

14 of 18

Homebodii Olivia Cami Set

$80
We love this bridal sleep set from Homebodii because the silk camisole and tap shorts are stylish enough to be worn outside the house, too. Brides should pack these versatile undergarments for their honeymoon to take their bridal lingerie from the sheets to the streets.

 

15 of 18

Garmol Mesh Bodysuit

$17
Looking for stylish bridal lingerie that won’t break the bank? Try this white lace bodysuit from Garmol. Not only is the affordable piece a number-one best seller on Amazon with over 1,000 reviews, but it also comes in sizes S to XXXL.

 

16 of 18

Dreamgirl Low-Rise Panty with Rhinestone Bride Detail

$7
Celebrate being a bride with these fun panties by Dreamgirl. The low-rise underwear features a feminine ruffle trim and fun crystal embellishments that spell out “bride.”

 

17 of 18

Flora Nikrooz Tracey Embroidered Robe

$110
We love this embroidered robe by Flora Nikrooz because the lightweight lacey fabric adds an elegant touch to any bridal lingerie look. It is also stylish enough to wear as a pool or beach cover-up throughout your honeymoon.

 

