Amazon Has a Slew of Under-$40, Breathable Linen Dresses to Keep You Cool and Comfortable All Summer

Published on June 28, 2023

The key to enjoying time outside this summer is wearing a cool and comfortable outfit. And if you ask me, the most obvious warm-weather-friendly fashion choice is a breezy sundress. But you know what would make the outfit even better? Linen, of course. The lightweight and moisture-wicking material is perfect for beating the summer heat, and in the form of a dress, it’s *chef’s kiss*. Luckily, Amazon has dozens of linen dresses ready to be added to your cart, and I found four stylish options on sale for less than $40. 

Leading up to Prime Day on July 11, Amazon has been offering fashion deals left and right, including breathable linen dresses. Whether you prefer minis, midis, or maxis, you’ll find cute options for less at Amazon. Keep scrolling through to check out the under-$40 linen dresses I’ve got my eye on for summer. 

Shop Linen Dresses on Sale: 

Amazhyu Spaghetti-Strap V-Neck Mini Dress

Amazon Prime Day Amazhyu 100% Linen V Neck Spaghetti Strap Sleeveless Summer

Amazon

Made from 100 percent natural linen, this V-neck mini dress is the perfect throw-on-and-go summer dress. It comes in nine earthy tones, each with convenient side pockets and adjustable spaghetti straps, so you can find your perfect fit. Plus, the dress has a high-low hemline with subtle side slits for extra airflow. Wear it with flat sandals and a matching shoulder bag for a chic look that can go from a picnic in the park to a nice dinner out. 

Shop now: $27 (Originally $46); amazon.com

Billabong Sleeveless Square-Neck Mini Dress

Amazon Prime Day Billabong womens Straight Round Woven Mini Sundress Dress

Amazon

Another sleeveless mini dress, this Billabong style has a flattering straight-across neckline and patch pockets on the front. It also has adjustable spaghetti straps and a “loose but still slim-fitting” silhouette, according to a shopper. The dress is available in a pure black colorway that you can dress down with sneakers and a tote bag or elevate with strappy heels and a clutch. Choose from sizes XS through XL. 

Shop now: $35 (Originally $46); amazon.com

Miessial Striped Long Dress With Ruffle Cap Sleeves

Amazon Prime Day Miessial Women's Striped Linen Long Dress Elegant Ruffle Cap Sleeves Midi Dress

Amazon

If a longer length is more your jam, this striped midi is on sale for $36, which is the lowest price it’s been on Amazon in the past 30 days. Made from a cotton and linen blend, the fit-and-flare dress has a shirred elastic bodice with a keyhole button closure on the back, flutter cap sleeves, and a flowing skirt with pockets. One shopper called it the “perfect summer dress,” adding that it’s “so comfortable, and the material is breathable even on humid days.”

Shop now: $36 (Originally $40); amazon.com

Amazhiyu Sleeveless Halter-Neck Maxi Dress

Amazon Prime Day Amazhiyu Womens Linen Halter Sleeveless Maxi Dress Tie Back with Belt and Pockets

Amazon

This 100-percent-linen halter-neck maxi is a super versatile option, since you can either wear it loose, or cinch it at the waist with the included linen tie belt. Plus, you can adjust the tightness of the neckline with a tie closure on the back. The maxi comes in nine colors and patterns, each with a “simple stylish cut” and a hemline that’s “finished nicely,” per a reviewer. Plus, another shopper confirmed that the high-quality linen “keeps your body cool” on hot summer days. 

Shop now: $39 (Originally $69); amazon.com

With Prime Day coming up in two weeks, be sure to continue checking out Amazon’s deals page that’s refreshed daily for even more incredible fashion savings.

