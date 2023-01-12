I Test Hundreds of Beauty Products, and This Laser Hair Removal Device Is the Most Impressive I've Found

It’s a favorite among other InStyle editors, too.

By
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim Alnuweiri

Tamim is beauty commerce writer at InStyle, with nearly a decade of experience writing about beauty, fashion, wellness, and music.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on January 12, 2023 @ 12:00PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

I Test Hundreds of Beauty Products a Month, and This IPL Is the Most Impressive I've Found
Photo:

Getty Images

Thick hair that grows quickly is both a blessing and a curse. I love to have Chaka Khan-like volume in my curls, but not how often it needs to be cut or trimmed — and my body hair is a different story altogether. And that story is that in areas where I shave, the hair grows back at an alarming rate and in very thick, dark, black hairs.

If that works for you, then God bless — but I like to have shaved legs, a peach fuzz-free face, and a stomach without a happy trail. I never seriously considered professional laser hair removal because it is so expensive and, honestly, I know myself; I would not finish a full course of in-office treatment. The introduction of Braun’s newest IPL Silk Expert Pro 5, one of my favorite products of 2022, has been a marvel. 

IPL (intense pulsed light) devices are home laser hair removal devices. After reading an eye-glazing amount of information, here’s what I’ve gathered about how they work: The device emits light pulses that make the roots of your hair go into a resting phase. With repeated use, the hair follicles stop growing hair permanently. 

Braun IPL Long-lasting Hair Removal System

Amazon


Shop now: $359; amazon.com

I followed the instructions to a T and shaved my legs and stomach before using the Pro Silk IPL. I then sat on the floor and worked the device across my legs and stomach while watching a movie. Compared to the previous models (one of which an InStyle-tested top pick,) this one seems lightyears simpler. It comes with four different sized caps, so it’s as easy to zap your upper lip as it is to do your thighs. It also has a sensor that adapts to your skin tone and flashes red when the device is improperly placed on skin. Lastly, there are three levels of intensity, on the lowest setting I noticed a flash of non-painful pricks, and on the highest, a slightly uncomfortable (but not too bad) two-second sting. 

I noticed the results two weeks after my first session. That’s usually the amount of time I feel comfortable going in between leg-shaving sessions. I prepared for my usual routine, but noticed it wasn’t yet time: The hairs had grown back less dense, lighter, and much shorter. In all honesty, I was stunned; while I expected the Braun IPL to work eventually, I didn’t think I’d see results so quickly, especially considering how hairy I consider myself to be. 

To date, I’ve completed three sessions on my stomach and legs, and I plan on moving to my face and armpits next, now that I feel comfortable with the process. My only personal qualm is that I wish there was a clear way to tell which spots I had already covered or previously missed. Another issue — not for me, but for others — is that it may not work on all skin or hair colors, so consult the photograph before purchasing. 

The Braun IPL Silk Expert Pro 5 is an investment, but one that has a permanent payoff. Head to Amazon to shop it today. 

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

I tried the new growth serum infused brow tint from the brand brooke shields "highly recommends"
This New Tinted Brow Growth Serum From a Brand Brooke Shields “Highly Recommends” Fills in My Sparse Spots
This Moisturizing Tint That Evens Out My Complexion Is Loved By Nearly 2,000 Shoppers
Nearly 2,000 Shoppers Love This Skin Tint That Makes Me Look Like I’m Wearing a Beauty Filter IRL
Clinique All About Eyes
This “Holy Grail” Moisturizing Eye Cream Makes Lines “Vanish,” and It’s Up to 40% Off at Nordstrom
Related Articles
This Moisturizing Tint That Evens Out My Complexion Is Loved By Nearly 2,000 Shoppers
Nearly 2,000 Shoppers Love This Skin Tint That Makes Me Look Like I’m Wearing a Beauty Filter IRL
Sol De Janiero Body Spray Review
People Always Stop Me to Ask What Scent I’m Wearing — It’s This Best-Selling, TikTok-Famous Body Spray
Iâm an Astrologer, and These Are the Beauty Products Each Sign Needs For Their 2023 Glow-Up
I’m an Astrologer, and These Are the Beauty Products Each Sign Needs for Their 2023 Glow-Up
Manicured hands
A Hand Model Turned Me Onto the Only Cream He Trusts to Keep His Hands Photoshoot-Ready
Emily in Paris LED Mask Review
I Tried the $380 LED Face Mask Used in ‘Emily in Paris,’ and It Reduced My Crater-Like Pores
Trophy Skin
This On-Sale Microdermabrasion Device Makes My Skin Remarkably Smooth Skin in Just 5 Minutes
I Gave This Tightening Eye Gel to Multiple People for Christmas, and I'm Already Hearing Rave Reviews
I Gave This Tightening Eye Gel to Multiple People for Christmas, and I'm Already Hearing Rave Reviews
The Best Silk Pillowcases, Tested and Reviewed
The 10 Best Silk Pillowcases of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
This Stabilizing Beauty Device Is a Game-Changer For People With Limited Mobility
This Stabilizing Beauty Device Is a Game-Changer For People With Limited Mobility
Shampooing Hair
Weekly Use of This Clarifying Shampoo Soothed My Irritated, Flaky Scalp
Iâve Tested So Many Hair Products on My 3C Curls, but This Styling Gel Keeps Them Bouncy and Defined
I’ve Tested So Many Hair Products on My 3C Curls, but This Styling Gel Keeps Them Bouncy and Defined
This Oprah-Approved Brand Just Dropped a New Serum, and It Zapped My Dark Spots Away
The Skincare Brand Used by Oprah Just Dropped a New Dewy Serum, and It Zapped Away My Dark Spots
IS: Mermade Hair Khloe K Sale
The Hair Waver Used by Khloé Kardashian Has Replaced My Curling Irons, and It’s 40% Off
Best Indie Beauty Brands You Need To Try In 2023
15 Indie Beauty Brands You Need To Try In 2023
New this month: Beauty
Step Into the New Year With the 11 Best New Beauty Products
Shampoo & Conditioner for Thicker Hair
Shoppers Noticed a "Significant Increase” in Hair Thickness and Length After Using This On-Sale $24 Shampoo