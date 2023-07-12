Of all the Arab features I’ve been blessed with, the one I’m particularly proud of is my luscious, thick, and fast-growing hair; volume has never been an issue for me thanks to my full and voluptuous curls. The downside of good hair genes, however, is that it grows just as fast and thick on my legs, too. The clean shave I like never lasts long, and I’m both too lazy and unwilling to spend thousands of dollars on professional laser hair removal treatments. The upside? I’ve been ecstatic with the results I’ve seen thanks to my at-home hair removal device, the Braun Silk-Expert Pro 5 — and it’s on sale for Prime Day.

There are a ton of at-home laser hair removal devices on the market (some of which are also currently on sale at Amazon), but think of it this way: the Braun Silk-Expert Pro 5 is like the actual champagne that comes from Champagne, France, while other devices, which may work just fine, are just sparkling wine in comparison.

There is a lot of science packed into this tiny wonder, so prepare yourself. It uses IPL (Intense Pulsed Light) to target the hair follicle. With consistent use overtime, this means potentially completely hairless skin. Personally, I went from having to shave every three days to every two weeks after just two uses. The Silk-Expert Pro 5 kit also comes with two changeable heads — one that’s wide and suitable for larger areas on the body and one that’s smaller and more precise that I like using in place of a dermaplaner.

The device has three intensity modes that you can interchange by pressing the only button on the device. I admittedly have a pretty low pain tolerance, but I found them all to be quite bearable. When you place the device against your skin, it’s a brief (two seconds, perhaps) heated zap that feels on par with something like a microcurrent skincare device. It also features the brand’s SensoAdapt technology, which adapts the intensity of the light according to your skin tone. When the head is on an area suitable for treatment, the lights on the device turns green so you know you’ll be able to get the appropriate zap.

Caption: As seen in my before and after picture above, the hair on my legs is currently thin, sparse, and growing slowly after two five-minute sessions with the Braun Silk-Expert Pro 5.



It should be noted that this device (and all IPL devices and treatments in general) is unfortunately not suitable for a select range of hair color and skin tones. For example, the product won’t work on light blonde or red hair on any type of skin tone, as well as any hair color on dark skin tones. If you are unsure, the product page has an easy diagram that will tell you if the product is right for you.

Really all I can say is that I highly recommend you shop the Braun device while it’s on rare sale for Prime Day — who knows if it’ll be discounted again this year.

