Brandon Blackwood SWIM Brings the Designer's Iconic Handbag Design to the Beach

See exclusive photos of the whimsical new suits.

By Amber Rambharose
Published on May 12, 2023 @ 09:00AM
A model wears Brandon Blackwood's 2023 swimwear collection bikini top.
Photo:

Conor Cunningham for Brandon Blackwood

The newest designer adding swimwear to their lineup has us ready to book a trip to the beach, stat. Starting Friday, May 12, the designer is bringing the iconic style of his vibrant, imaginative, and playful bags to the world of swimwear and let us tell you, the vibe translates beautifully. Called Brandon Blackwood SWIM, the line features the bright colors and thoughtful structure Blackwood is known for, and the campaign vibrates on a level that only BB can bring to life.

In photos shared exclusively with InStyle, you can see models serving high camp, pure delight, and snatched silhouettes which, if you know Brandon Blackwood, is kind of the whole point. "We wanted to create something as versatile as it was eye-catching," says Blackwood who points out that the colorways evoke the brand's most iconic bags in shades of hot pink, bright orange, baby blue, and classic black.

A model wears a Brandon Blackwood swimsuit from the new Brandon Blackwood swimwear line.

Conor Cunningham for Brandon Blackwood

The line is made up of three one-piece suits that feature the thoughtful design details Blackwood is known for, like a streamlined serif logo and bamboo hoops. The same goes for the two-piece suit options. Brandon Blackwood SWIM debuts with two bikini tops, a high-waisted, ruched bikini bottom, a swim skirt, and a thong bikini bottom. These carefully curated offerings were no accident: "We're catering to a new way to wear swim. From the beach to the clubhouse, we got you covered," Blackwood tells InStyle.

The pieces aren't just designed to be worn to and from the pool or beachside cabanas. They were also created to make the wearer feel their best. "Our size range and fits are super inclusive because I want anybody with any body type to find something they love and feel confident in." For Blackwood, creating that confidence starts with each piece's design and continues into ensuring shoppers see themselves on the Brandon Blackwood website. "Our e-comm will feature three models per item, all with different body types, so you can envision yourself in the swim[wear] before you purchase regardless of age, body type, or aesthetic. We want the BB customer to feel heard and look great," he shares.

A model wears a Brandon Blackwood swimsuit from the Brandon Blackwood swimwear line.

Conor Cunningham for Brandon Blackwood

With the level of thought put into everything from the color palette to the online shopping experience, you might think that Blackwood had been plotting swimwear for years on end. In fact, the range was inspired, in part, by social media. And of course, the fans.

Swim the latest category in a natural progression — the brand has already launched footwear and outerwear, along with a handful of red carpet looks — but it was the brand's devotees that pushed Blackwood towards this next adventure. "We saw that every summer, our customers were traveling and posting with their handbags all over," Blackwood tells InStyle. "I saw so many vacation pics with us tagged and said, 'Why not just make the complete summer look?'"

So, he took his signature aesthetic, and applied it to swim. "We make fun items that are also functional [and] we took that ethos and applied it to our swim collection's classic styles with a twist that are made to complement all different body types. They're fun to wear but also won't shift," the designer shares, adding that "you can actually swim in everything, including our swim skirt."

A model wears a Brandon Blackwood bikini from the Brandon Blackwood swimwear line.

Conor Cunningham for Brandon Blackwood

Fun, indeed. Along with the characteristic whimsy, sculptural lines, and vibrant color palette, Brandon Blackwood SWIM is also delivering accessible pricing. The one-pieces and bikini separates, available in XS to XXL, are priced between $45 and $79.

Shop Brandon Blackwood SWIM starting on Friday, May 12, at 10 am EST on the Brandon Blackwood website.

Related Articles
Eva Longoria Ushered In the Return of Linen â and I Found TK Pieces to Keep You Cool and Comfortable All Season Long
Eva Longoria Just Wore an Airy 3-Piece Set That Ushered in the Return of This Classic Summer Fabric
Dua Lipa attends The 2023 Met Gala
Dua Lipa's Stringy, Mermaidcore-Approved Bikini Was Covered in Sequins
Out of 10,000+ Swimsuit Cover-Ups On Amazon, Iâm Adding These Under-$30 Styles to My Cart
I’m a Fashion Editor, and These Are My 5 Favorite Under-$30 Swimsuit Cover-Ups Out of 10,000+ Amazon Options
Flattering Amazon dress
Shoppers Are Wearing This Versatile Summer Dress to Everything From Weddings to Baby Showers — and It’s $32
Jennifer Garner Sheer Dress Allure Cover
Jennifer Garner’s Internet-Breaking Cover Features This Sexy Yet Practical Dress Trend
Andie Swim x Mindy Kaling
Mindy Kaling Just Launched Flattering and Comfortable Swimsuits That “Look Great on Everyone”
Warner's Women's No Side Effects Underarm and Back-Smoothing Comfort Wireless Lightly Lined T-Shirt Bra
Amazon Shoppers Have Been Wearing This “No-Bulge, Flattering” Bra for 25 Years — and It’s 52% Off
Hailey Bieber Keeps Channeling Princess Diana With This 3-Piece Outfit Formula Thatâs Perfect for Spring
Hailey Bieber Keeps Channeling Princess Diana With This 3-Piece Outfit Formula That’s Perfect for Spring
1,7000+ Amazon Shoppers Gave This Booty-Lifting Dress a Perfect Rating â and Itâs Only $23
1,700+ Amazon Shoppers Gave This Booty-Lifting Dress a Perfect Rating — and It’s Only $23
Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker Paired an Ultra-Practical Bag With Cuffed Jeans
Coach Launched Rare Sale
Coach Launched a Rare Sale on 900+ Top-Rated Bags, Shoes, and More Just in Time for Mother's Day
Metallic accessories trend
You’re Going to See Metallic Purses Everywhere This Spring and Summer — Get the Look for Under $40 at Amazon
$28 Active Wear Set
I’m a Frequent Runner and Gym-Goer, and This $26 Amazon Activewear Set Is One of the Best I Own
Woman in sweatsuit
We Found 8 of the Comfiest 2-Piece Loungewear Sets for Under $50 on Amazon
Helen Mirren Spanx
Helen Mirren Says She’s “Most Appreciative” for This Ultra-Flattering Wardrobe Essential I Can’t Live Without
Amazon Mother's Day Dresses
Amazon Is Overflowing With Mother’s Day Dresses, and We Found the 10 Best Under $50 That’ll Arrive in Time