The newest designer adding swimwear to their lineup has us ready to book a trip to the beach, stat. Starting Friday, May 12, the designer is bringing the iconic style of his vibrant, imaginative, and playful bags to the world of swimwear and let us tell you, the vibe translates beautifully. Called Brandon Blackwood SWIM, the line features the bright colors and thoughtful structure Blackwood is known for, and the campaign vibrates on a level that only BB can bring to life.

In photos shared exclusively with InStyle, you can see models serving high camp, pure delight, and snatched silhouettes which, if you know Brandon Blackwood, is kind of the whole point. "We wanted to create something as versatile as it was eye-catching," says Blackwood who points out that the colorways evoke the brand's most iconic bags in shades of hot pink, bright orange, baby blue, and classic black.



Conor Cunningham for Brandon Blackwood

The line is made up of three one-piece suits that feature the thoughtful design details Blackwood is known for, like a streamlined serif logo and bamboo hoops. The same goes for the two-piece suit options. Brandon Blackwood SWIM debuts with two bikini tops, a high-waisted, ruched bikini bottom, a swim skirt, and a thong bikini bottom. These carefully curated offerings were no accident: "We're catering to a new way to wear swim. From the beach to the clubhouse, we got you covered," Blackwood tells InStyle.

The pieces aren't just designed to be worn to and from the pool or beachside cabanas. They were also created to make the wearer feel their best. "Our size range and fits are super inclusive because I want anybody with any body type to find something they love and feel confident in." For Blackwood, creating that confidence starts with each piece's design and continues into ensuring shoppers see themselves on the Brandon Blackwood website. "Our e-comm will feature three models per item, all with different body types, so you can envision yourself in the swim[wear] before you purchase regardless of age, body type, or aesthetic. We want the BB customer to feel heard and look great," he shares.

Conor Cunningham for Brandon Blackwood

With the level of thought put into everything from the color palette to the online shopping experience, you might think that Blackwood had been plotting swimwear for years on end. In fact, the range was inspired, in part, by social media. And of course, the fans.

Swim the latest category in a natural progression — the brand has already launched footwear and outerwear, along with a handful of red carpet looks — but it was the brand's devotees that pushed Blackwood towards this next adventure. "We saw that every summer, our customers were traveling and posting with their handbags all over," Blackwood tells InStyle. "I saw so many vacation pics with us tagged and said, 'Why not just make the complete summer look?'"

So, he took his signature aesthetic, and applied it to swim. "We make fun items that are also functional [and] we took that ethos and applied it to our swim collection's classic styles with a twist that are made to complement all different body types. They're fun to wear but also won't shift," the designer shares, adding that "you can actually swim in everything, including our swim skirt."

Conor Cunningham for Brandon Blackwood

Fun, indeed. Along with the characteristic whimsy, sculptural lines, and vibrant color palette, Brandon Blackwood SWIM is also delivering accessible pricing. The one-pieces and bikini separates, available in XS to XXL, are priced between $45 and $79.



Shop Brandon Blackwood SWIM starting on Friday, May 12, at 10 am EST on the Brandon Blackwood website.

