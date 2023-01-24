Miley Cyrus's Sister Brandi Just Addressed the Internet Theories About "Flowers"

In case you missed it, Miley Cyrus’s new self-love anthem “Flowers” proves she can take herself dancing and break records as the most-streamed song in a single week in Spotify history. But the biggest buzz around this break-up hit is the fan theories, where all the roads lead to the artist’s ex, Liam Hemsworth.

On Jan. 18, in an episode of Brandi’s podcast with Wells Adams, Your Favorite Thing, she addresses the rumors, calling all of the theories “so good.”

“It’s so entertaining,” she told Wells, per Us Weekly. “The song did come out on his birthday — was that on purpose? I don’t know, can’t say. Genius though.”

“The fans — I love Miley fans so much, they go hard in the paint,” She continued. “The fans on TikTok just keep creating narrative after narrative and it is so funny. It makes Miley seem like an absolute genius, and it’s just too good. Everyday I wake up to a new one.”

The sister neither confirmed nor denied some of the most popular theories, one of which speculates that "Flowers" is a response to Bruno Mars's song “When I Was Your Man,” which Liam allegedly dedicated to Miley at their wedding. Or the rumor that in the music video, she sported the same suit that Hemsworth wore to the 2019 Avengers premiere, where he told Miley “to behave.”

Despite not confirming if there's any truth to the speculation, Brandi told fans to keep the theories coming. “The narratives are fucking hilarious, but it’s so great,” she added. “It’s the best PR that could ever happen because it gets people talking about the song on TikTok, and it’s everywhere. And it’s just so fun to watch it all play out. Miley fans, I love ya.”



She remained tight-lipped when her co-host Adams asked about the easter eggs, “I’m not here to say,” she replied. “I’m letting this play out … Only Miley knows the truth.”

The rest of Cyrus's Endless Summer Vacation album drops on March 10.