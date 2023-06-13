Wearing a Bralette as a Top Is Easier Than It Seems

Among all the throwback revivals, nearly naked outfits, and sheer separates popping up as of late, one fashion trend has been flying under the radar. We're talking, of course, about wearing a bra or bralette as a shirt. Not only is this look a clever way to wear oversized blazers or jackets that might otherwise leave you sweating, but it's also a damn good time. On top of that, bralettes also look fire.

Bralettes can be gorgeous, beautiful pieces of clothing unto themselves and it's a shame to tuck them away under tees and tanks. Plus, chances are you already have plenty of fun bras in your closet waiting for their time in the sun. With temperatures rising, there's no reason not to try wearing a bralette or a bra, sans shirt, if you're comfortable doing so. That's why we're officially breaking up with our blouses and camis, and sharing 12 outfits that prove why wearing a bralette crop top is one of the best summer fashion trends of the year.

With a Silk Midi Skirt

Getty Images

Shop Similar: For Love & Lemons Butterfly Lace Ruffle Triangle Bra, $79.

For a look that's pure romance, pair a bralette crop top with a silky midi skirt. The more flirtatious details on both pieces, the more vintage glamour you'll exude so don't hold back if you love lace, satin, ribbons, or all three.

With Cargo Pants

Getty Images

This surprising pairing is simple to pull off. Just keep your palette neutral, and play up the silhouette. A pair of beige or eggshell cargo pants are the perfect bottoms to pair with a minimal bra.

With Contrasting Jeans

Getty Images

Shop Similar: Savage x Fenty Mutha Nature Satin Unlined Demi Bra, $60.

We love the femininity of a lacy bralette, and you can ensure that dreamy design details like embroidery or ribbons don't get lost by wearing it with separates that feature clean, crisp lines like an oversized blazer and straight leg jeans.

With Printed Separates

Getty Images

A bold bra deserves a bold 'fit. If you've got a statement bra you'd love to release into the wild, we highly recommend pairing it with patterned separates, like a pinstripe pantsuit. The goal here is to create contrast, not to blend.

With an Oversized Button-Down

Getty Images

Shop Similar: 4th & Reckless Jade Bralet, $38.

If you polled a room, it's likely that over half of the folks therein would say that there's nothing as sexy as a bra and oversized button-down combo. We tend to agree, and love the idea of playing up the menswear vibe with a pair of belted, wide-leg trousers.



With Capri Pants

Getty Images

Have you heard? Capri are back and one great way to jump onto this trend is to wear a pair of medium-wash capris with a vibrant bra and equally vibrant heels in a contrasting color.

Under a Denim Vest

Getty Images

Shop Similar: Thistle & Spire Mirage Bralette, $50.

The softness of a lace-lined bra channels a distinctly edgy vibe when worn with a denim vest. Play up the blend of hard and soft even further by adding metallic accessories and soft, sheer gloves.



With Athletic Pants

Getty Images

Live your best Sporty Spice life in a pair of swishy trank pants and a bra top. Add heels and a leather jacket to give the 'fit a street-style edge or go with stacked sneakers for a more casual vibe.

With High-Waisted Pants

Getty Images

Shop Similar: Dreamgirl Lace and Gingham Printed Mesh Bralette and Thong Set, $37.

Want to try the bralette trend, but need a bit of cozy courage to get you there? We recommend wearing a long-line bralette or bustier with your highest pair of high-waisted pants. No visible belly button? No problem.



With a Mini Skirt

Getty Images

For the ultimate in sultry dressing, pair a bra with a miniskirt, sheer gloves, and a leather jacket. The vibe is very much hot girl-approved (see: Megan Thee Stallion) and, thanks to the gloves and outerwear, also perfectly balanced.



With a Satin Blazer

Getty Images

Shop Similar: Victoria's Secret Unlined Lace-Up Corset Top, $34.

Shiny satin is back, whether we like it or not, so we're opting to wear it with our favorite shirtless trend like Jenna Ortega. A lacy bra with a hint of shine will play nice with the high shine finish on a satin blazer.

With a Shorts Set

Getty Images

Create visual contrast by pairing a bralette in a deep neutral like charcoal or navy with a lightweight linen suit set in a more vibrant shade like ochre, amber, or rich orange.

