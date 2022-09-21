The Spring 2023 Hairstyle You Can Start Wearing Now

From TikTok to NYFW, the braided ponytail is everywhere.

By
Erin Lukas
ErinLukas
Erin Lukas

Erin is a Brooklyn-based beauty editor and has been with InStyle since 2016. She covers all facets of beauty for the site.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on September 21, 2022 @ 05:43PM
This TikTok-Approved Hairstyle Is Going to Be Everywhere This Spring
Photo:

Instagram @tiamowrey @claytonhawkins/ Getty Images

There are a few reasons why the ponytail will always be a classic hairstyle: it's practical for whenever you want your hair up and out of your face, it's easy to do, and it's extremely versatile as there are numerous ways to wear it.

While the ponytail will never go out of style, different takes on the look come and go with each season. And if the New York Fashion Week Spring 2023 runways are any indication, braiding your ponytail is going to be a major trend next year. Designers showed various renditions of the style, from Collina Strada's floor-grazing braided ponytails to Kim Shui's sculptural updos.

Before fashion week, the look has been having a moment on TikTok — videos with the hashtag #braidedponytail currently have over 122 million views. The look has even shown up on celebrities, from Instagram selfies to the 2022 Emmy Awards red carpet.

So, while you'll have to wait to wear most spring 2023 fashion trends since the days are getting cooler, you can wear this hair trend from next season right now. Ahead, we've rounded up nine of our favorite braided ponytails as seen on the NYFW runways and celebrities to inspire your own styles.



01 of 09

Tia Mowry

This TikTok-Approved Hairstyle Is Going to Be Everywhere This Spring

Instagram @tiamowry

Mowry said it best in the caption of her Instagram post showing off her beaded braided ponytail: " When your braid has that drip."

02 of 09

Joey King

This TikTok-Approved Hairstyle Is Going to Be Everywhere This Spring

Instagram @dimitrishair

Hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos gave the braided ponytail trend a Y2K spin with this style he gave King. It consists of two plaited pigtails and a pair of face-framing tendrils.

03 of 09

Tracee Ellis Ross

This TikTok-Approved Hairstyle Is Going to Be Everywhere This Spring

Instagram @charlottemensah

These sculptural double braided ponytails by hairstylist Charlotte Mensah are breathtaking and a great way to elevate the trend for a special event.

04 of 09

Kim Shui

A model backstage at the Kim Shui Spring 2023 show at NYFW

Hippolyte Petit/WireImage

The braided ponytails at Kim Shui's Spring 2023 show were dramatic with a capital "D." Models wore single or multiple plaits that were pinned up to create sculptural loops.

05 of 09

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Sheryl Lee Ralph at the 2022 Emmy Awards

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

The Abbott Elementary star shined literally and figuratively at the 2022 Emmy Awards. Not only did Ralph win for her role in the sitcom, she also wore her hair in a bedazzled braided high ponytail.

06 of 09

Collina Stada

A model walks the Collina Stada Spring 2023 show at NYFW

Yuchen Liao/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

The designer took the braided ponytail to new lengths for its Spring 2023 show. Models wore braids that went all the way down to the ground. While not practical for everyday wear, it drove home the fact that this hairstyle is versatile and can be a major or low-key look.

07 of 09

Keke Palmer

If you have a protective style like Palmer, pull your braids up into a ponytail and you've achieved this trend. Better yet, braid the braids in the tail for a dimensional look.

08 of 09

Melissa Barrera

This TikTok-Approved Hairstyle Is Going to Be Everywhere This Spring

Instagram @claytonhawkins

This sleek, butt-length braid Clayton Hawkins created for Barrera is an on-trend way to switch up your go-to high ponytail.

09 of 09

Proenza Schouler

A model walks the Proenza Schouler Spring 2023 show at NYFW

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

If a low ponytail is more your speed, opt to style the tail in a tight plait, as seen on the Proenza Schouler Spring runway. For extra shine, run a hair oil or serum through your strands before creating the braid.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
How to Create a Sleek Ponytail on Every Natural Texture
Follow These Steps to Create a Sleek Long Ponytail
Top 8 Trends From NYFW
The 8 Best Spring 2023 Trends We Saw at New York Fashion Week
How to Style Greasy Hair So No One Can Tell You Skipped a Wash Day
How to Style Greasy Hair So No One Can Tell You Skipped a Wash Day
Just Get Bangs Already
Just Get the Bangs Already
The Best Haircuts to Try for Fall
The 8 Top Haircuts For Fall 2022, According to Experts
This Y2K Protective Hairstyle Is TikTok’s Latest Obsession
This Y2K-Inspired Protective Hairstyle Is TikTok's Latest Obsession
Baby Braids Are the Trending for Summer
Baby Braids Are One of This Summer's Coolest Hairstyles
The Best Braided Hairstyles for Thin Natural Hair
The Best Braided Hairstyles for Thin Natural Hair
Butterfly Haircut
This Trendy Haircut Adds So Much Volume and Texture to Long Hair
If You're a Fan of the Olaplex Bun, You'll Love This Spring Hair Trend
If You're a Fan of the Olaplex Bun, You'll Love This Spring Hair Trend
Priyana Chopra
We Should Have Seen This '90s Hair Trend Coming
Best Hairstyles for Pin Straight Hair
10 Hairstyles for Pin-Straight Hair That Are So Easy to Do
ALL NATURAL: Hairstyles You Can Create With Spring Twists
5 Beautiful Hairstyles You Can Create With Spring Twists
Timeless Hairstyles for Black Women Over 50
8 Timeless Hairstyles for Black Women Over 50
Ways to Style Shoulder Length Hair
10 Ways to Style Medium-Length Hair
Camila Cabello, Dakota Johnson, Halle Berry, and Kaley Cuoco all with hairstyles with curtain bangs
10 Ways to Style Curtain Bangs, According to Celebrities