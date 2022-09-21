The Spring 2023 Hairstyle You Can Start Wearing Now

There are a few reasons why the ponytail will always be a classic hairstyle: it's practical for whenever you want your hair up and out of your face, it's easy to do, and it's extremely versatile as there are numerous ways to wear it.

While the ponytail will never go out of style, different takes on the look come and go with each season. And if the New York Fashion Week Spring 2023 runways are any indication, braiding your ponytail is going to be a major trend next year. Designers showed various renditions of the style, from Collina Strada's floor-grazing braided ponytails to Kim Shui's sculptural updos.

Before fashion week, the look has been having a moment on TikTok — videos with the hashtag #braidedponytail currently have over 122 million views. The look has even shown up on celebrities, from Instagram selfies to the 2022 Emmy Awards red carpet.

So, while you'll have to wait to wear most spring 2023 fashion trends since the days are getting cooler, you can wear this hair trend from next season right now. Ahead, we've rounded up nine of our favorite braided ponytails as seen on the NYFW runways and celebrities to inspire your own styles.





